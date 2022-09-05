Rishi Sunak Gets The Coldest Of Cold Shoulders From UK PM-to Be Liz Truss: Watch

Liz Truss defeated Rishi Sunak to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the leader of the Conservative party on Monday. Truss secured 81,326 votes against Sunak's 60,399 votes, defeating the latter by a margin of 20927 votes. Having been announced the successor of Boris Johnson to the post, Truss amid loud applause and cheer took to the stage to deliver her first speech.

Trus said, "Thank you, it's an honour to be elected as the leader of the Conservative Party. I would like to thank the party 19-22 Committee, the party chairman and the Conservative party for organizing one of the longest job interviews in history. I would also like to thank my family, my friends, and my political colleague who helped in this campaign. I am eternally grateful to all of you for your support."

I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.



Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.



I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential. pic.twitter.com/xCGGTJzjqb — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) September 5, 2022

Liz Truss, 47, will be only the UK's third female Prime Minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

Rishi Sunak gets the coldest of cold shoulders from UK PM-to-be Liz Truss

During her speech, Truss gave the coldest of cold soldiers to her fellow contender Rishi Sunak. In what was a two-line, seemingly formal reference, she said, "I would like to pay tribute to my fellow candidates, particularly Rishi Sunak. It's been a powerful campaign, I think we have shown the depths of talent in our Conservative Party."

For the outgoing UK PM, the PM-elect had, however, a lot to say. "I would also like to thank the outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine, and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

Truss promises 'a bold plan' for UK

Further, the UK PM-to-be said, "I know that our beliefs resonate with the British people. Our beliefs in freedom, in increasing the quality of life, in the low taxes, and I know, that's why people voted for us such in such numbers in 2019. As your party leader, I intend to deliver what we promised those voters right across our great country."