Rishi Sunak Govt Suffers First Resignation As Gavin Williamson Quits Amid Bullying Charges

Gavin Williamson, the UK Minister of State without portfolio has offered his resignation to Rishi Sunak, due to the bullying allegations he was facing. His messages to the former chief whip Wendy Morton allegedly indicate that he was bullying the chief whip, an allegation he has denied. As per a report from the BBC, he was accused of bullying a few years ago as well. A report from the Guardian states that Gavin Williamson is facing allegations of bullying from civil servants. Whilst he was the defence secretary, he allegedly told a senior civil servant that "I will slit your throat". After the allegations surfaced, Rishi Sunak said that the language used by the UK minister was "not acceptable" but that he still had confidence in him.

His resignation letter to Rishi Sunak read -

"Dear prime minister, As you know, there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague. I am complying with this process and have apologised to the recipient for those messages. Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing. I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is under way and clear my name of any wrongdoing. It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation, but I want to take this opportunity to offer my full and total support from the back benches. I am incredibly proud to have worked with you in government over the last few years and during the campaign. Yours ever, Gavin Williamson"

Rishi Sunak accepts Williamson's resignation

British PM Rishi Sunak responded to his letter by writing -