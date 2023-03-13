Rishi Sunak Hails UK's Alliances As 'source Of Strength' Ahead Of UK's new Defence Policy

Hailing the UK's global alliances with other nations, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday said Britain's "greatest source of strength and security" lies with its global alliances. This remark was made by Sunak as he prepared to meet US President Joe Biden to provide details to him over UK's major defence deal.

According to reports, Sunak on Sunday is flying to San Diego to hold discussions with Biden over the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under the Aukus pact between the UK, US, and Australia. The conference will be attended by the Australian premier, Anthony Albanese, and the UK, which is hoping that Albanese will announce the purchase of a British-designed fleet.

'We want to make UK secure, prosperous and strong,' says Rishi Sunak on upcoming defence deal

Sunak is set to unveil the fresh integrated review of defense and foreign policy, which was updated after Russia's "special military operation in Ukraine." Notably, the refreshed review will include Britain's approach to security threats coming from Russia and China. "In these turbulent times, the UK’s global alliances are our greatest source of strength and security," said Sunak ahead of his trip. "I am traveling to the United States today to launch the next stage of the Aukus nuclear submarine program, a project that is binding ties to our closest allies and delivering security, new technology, and economic advantage at home," he added.

He further said, "As we launch the 2023 Integrated Review Refresh tomorrow, this is the future we want to deliver—a UK that is secure, prosperous, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners," reported Sky News.

The Prime Minister also held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of his flight to the US. He spoke about the UK's upcoming defence review. The NATO Chief was briefed about the UK's updated defence policy. Sunak also said that Britain will continue to remain a leading contributor to NATO.

Image: AP