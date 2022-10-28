Watch: Rishi Sunak Invites His Uncle, "Vijay Mama" To Downing Street, Twitter Reacts

A video of a celebrity chef has recently gone viral following a cordial encounter with the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Chef Sanjay Raina shared a short video on his Twitter account featuring UK PM Rishi Sunak in which they had a joyful interaction. In the video, the chef is seen saying to the camera, "Mama, I have got somebody to say hello to you." Then, when the camera moves to the left, UK PM Sunak can be seen further extending a greeting.

In the 15-second-long clip, Rishi Sunak greeted the person by saying, “Vijay mama, hi. It's Rishi, how are you?” As the video proceeds, the new British PM invites ‘Vijay mama’ to 10 Downing Street. He says, “So when you get here, tell your nephew Sanjay to bring you to Downing Street.” He then concludes the video by saying, “Take care”.

Taking a dig at the ongoing visa issue in the UK, Raina posted the video with the caption, “Visa on arrival ab pakka" (Visa on arrival is confirmed now).

Netizens reacted to Sanjay Raina's video

The video shared by celebrity chef Sanjay Raina on the social media platform garnered over 2,518 likes and 276 retweets. The post has also received several comments with netizens expressing their opinions and showcasing their curiosity. A user wrote, “That's really nice of him, he comes across as a nice person”, while, another user said, “Who is Vijay mama? @TheVijayMallya?” Another person commented, “I thought he was referring to Good times Mama, who is already there.”

But, Kingfisher is already there !! I think the Visa expired. — Digu 🇮🇳 (@SarmaWay) October 28, 2022

After Liz Truss' brief term as UK prime minister, former PM Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were seen as the front-runners to take over as the country's leader. Boris Johnson, however, took himself out of the contest for the Conservative party leadership despite claiming to have the required support. Rishi Sunak was chosen as the next leader of the British Conservative Party on Monday, October 24.

(Image: Twitter/ @sanjayraina)