In his first speech of the year, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce plans to ensure all pupils in England study mathematics until the age of 18. In the speech, Sunak is expected to say that in a world where data and statistics are increasingly important in every job, "our children's jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before" and that "letting our children out into the world without those skills is letting our children down," as per a report from BBC news. However, the report states that the precise mechanics of the plan have not yet been set out and it is not clear how it will impact students who wish to study humanities or creative arts qualifications, such as BTecs.

It is also unclear whether new qualifications will be introduced or if existing ones will be expanded. The announcement comes as Rishi Sunak is facing a series of challenges, including strikes, a cost-of-living crisis, and significant pressures on the National Health Service (NHS). Sunak is expected to use the speech to demonstrate competence and set out his priorities as Prime Minister, including tackling backlogs in the NHS.

Sunak's opposition remains skeptical

According to Sunak, only half of 16 to 19-year-olds currently study mathematics, although this figure includes those doing science courses and those who are required to resit GCSEs in college. There is also a shortage of math teachers in the UK, with the Association of School and College Leaders stating that there is a "chronic national shortage", as per the BBC report. Labour's shadow education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, has called on Sunak to provide more information on how the plan will be funded and to address the shortage of math teachers.

The Liberal Democrats' education spokesperson, Munira Wilson, has criticized the plan as "an admission of failure from the Prime Minister on behalf of a Conservative government that has neglected our children's education so badly". Wilson argued that "too many children are being left behind when it comes to math, and that happens well before they reach 16". Tory MP Robin Walker, who chairs the education committee, suggested that the Prime Minister should focus on childcare, stating that "if we don't get the right approach to stimulating and supporting children early on, they won't have the opportunities to thrive in the school system".

According to the report, in its Autumn Statement, the UK government announced an additional £2.3 billion in core school funding for 5 to 16-year-olds over the next two years, reversing the real terms cuts of the past decade. However, no additional funding was provided to further education colleges, which teach many disadvantaged 16 to 18-year-olds, or to sixth-form colleges. The BBC report suggests that the Prime Minister's plan is not expected to be implemented before the next general election, but he is expected to begin working on it during this parliamentary term.

Math and Britain

In the past few centuries, Britain produced brilliant works on mathematics. Without the contribution of these mathemaicians, the modern world would look very different. The noted British philosopher Bertrand Russell ascended to fame as a result of his book titled "The Principles of Mathematics". He also authored the seminal work titled "Introduction to Mathematical Philosophy" which distills the underlying logic of math. The book is considered the go-to book for people who don't have a strong foundation in formal mathematics.

Sir Issac Newton, developed the field of calculus, without which modern physics would not exist. Newton was motivated to develop calculus in order to understand the motion of objects and the forces that act upon them. He realized that many physical phenomena, such as the motion of planets, could not be accurately described using the mathematics of the time. He, therefore, developed a new mathematical framework, based on the concept of a limit, which allowed him to accurately describe these phenomena. Charles Babbage, an English mathematician, is best known for his design of the first mechanical computer, called the Analytical Engine.

Babbage's work on the Analytical Engine was groundbreaking and laid the foundations for the development of electronic computers. He developed many of the concepts that are now integral to modern computers, such as the use of algorithms and programs. He also developed the first programming language, called "Difference Engine," which was used to specify the calculations that the Analytical Engine would perform.

Babbage's work on the Analytical Engine was ahead of its time and he was never able to complete the project. However, his ideas and designs were an important influence on later computer scientists and engineers, and his contributions to the field have had a lasting impact. Without Babbage's contributions, it is likely that the development of computers would have been significantly delayed. The world today would be very different without computers, which are an integral part of almost every aspect of modern life.

Britain's math problem

According to National Numeracy, "The UK’s numeracy levels are significantly below the average for developed countries, with poor numeracy costs the UK economy £25 billion a year". Approximately half of the working-age population of the UK has numeracy skills that are equivalent to those of a primary school student, according to research by National Numeracy. Additionally, 30% of 18- to 24-year-olds reported feeling anxious when using math and numbers, which is the highest level of anxiety among any adult age group. This suggests that many young adults are leaving education without adequate numeracy skills to use in everyday life.

Speaking on Rishi Sunak's decision, Sam Sims, Chief Executive of National Numeracy said that, "We look forward to hearing more about the government’s new approach. We will be looking for the new policy to focus on developing the kinds of skills that everyone needs to apply maths to real-life problems, at work and in life". He added that the UK's poor numeracy skills are hindering the country's progress and contributing to issues such as unemployment, poor health, and debt. Poor numeracy "blights lives and livelihoods, limits social mobility and contributes to pervasive problems from unemployment to poor health and debt," he said.