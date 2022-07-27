Rishi Sunak Labelled As 'overly Aggressive', Always Mansplaining By Liz Truss Supporters

Being widely slammed for repeatedly interrupting Liz Truss during the heated leaders' debate, UK's leading prime minister candidate of the Indian origin, Rishi Sunak, was stereotyped as ''overly aggressive" and always mansplaining by the supporters of Liz Truss. UK's former chancellor and the foreign secretary appeared on the BBC's Our Next Prime Minister: The Build Up where they rubbished each other on pressing issues such as taxation, Brexit, Chinese threat, and even the miniscule matters such as the school they both attended.

While a UK Treasury minister labelled Sunak as "extremely aggressive" another Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the Treasury backing Truss stressed that Sunak has been “certainly extremely aggressive” in the debates. “It was a pretty intense approach to the early parts of the debate last night,” he told UK's LBC. Although, Sunak's supporters including ex UK cabinet minister David Davis refuted claims that he perhaps "aggressively" cut across Truss, and added that Sunak in fact made very sound warnings on the economy and the taxation. But while Truss backers questioned Sunak for interrupting Truss “20 times in 12 minutes," his act not only triggered a backlash but UK MPs on Truss' side believed that Sunak has proven "he is not fit for office."

"His [Sunak's] aggressive mansplaining and shouty private school behaviour is desperate, unbecoming and is a gift to Labour," a spokesperson for Truss told The Times.

MPs cite poll, say Truss performed better than Sunak

MPs that support Truss cited the Opinion polls wherein the Conservative voters believed that Truss performed better than Sunak, approximately 47% vs 38%. "Most women MPs have been subject to mansplaining and being talked over in debate," meanwhile Conservative Party MPJackie Doyle-Price said. "Never a worse example than right now," she asserted. After the debate Sunak also tweeted labelling Truss' £40bn tax cuts as "unfunded and irresponsible." Sunak also accused Truss of being "un-Conservative" and putting the tax cuts "on the country's credit card".

“Rishi, that is not true," Truss meanwhile clarified, negating Sunak. She went on to add that "under my plans, we would start paying down the debts in three years time. COVID was a one in 100 years event, no other country is putting up taxes at this moment." UK's OECD labelled Rishi’s policies as "contractionary.” While Sunak faced mounting criticism for both his policies and conduct, his allies hailed his performance.