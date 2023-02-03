Britain's first nonwhite Indian origin Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has completed 100 days in office, and on Thursday, he shared a visual on his social media vowing to deliver change and tackle the multiple challenges including spiraling inflation. "Others may talk about change. I will deliver it,” Sunak captioned the footage. British Prime Minister, once again, pledged to achieve five top priorities for his government — “to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut National Health Service (NHS) waiting lists and stop the illegal migration via small boats crossing the English Channel.”

Sunak took over the premiership from the shortest-serving then-Tory leader Liz Truss, who resigned after failing to deliver on her mandate. Sunak pledged that he, unlike the previous two Tory leaders Truss and Johnson, is not “daunted” by the challenges facing him, as he also vowed that he would "restore trust" of the British people in the government after all that has happened. Sunak has survived in Number 10 twice as long as his predecessor.

As he completed a landmark 100 days in office, the 42-year-old UK Prime Minister managed to calm the roiling financial markets amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as deter the economic meltdown, a promise failed by his ill-fated predecessor Truss. Sunak has been working to control the soaring inflation, getting Britain's sluggish economy back on track, easing the pressure on the overburdened health care system amid the NHS staff strikes, and is making efforts to restore the integrity bacthe about in UK politics.

Faring Brits through the crippling and soaring cost of living crisis, economic meltdown; and more

The former UK Treasury chief has been faring Brits through the crippling and soaring cost of living crisis that has overwhelmed British households. He had also been battling controversy over including Gavin Williamson, Dominic Raab, and Suella Braverman in his cabinet. His deputy prime minister and justice secretary have been allegedly involved in misconduct. Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner, had questioned Sunak's government for not subjecting his ministers' acts to review, calling their behaviour "unacceptable." While Sunak faced criticism, he dismissed Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi over tax allegations, having initially defended him.

Rail workers hold up a sign with pictures of a television puppet character Roland Rat, left, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a strike outside Euston station in London. Credit: AP

UK Prime Minister also vowed to revise the pay deal for striking nurses and healthcare staff as he plans to hold meetings with his ministers and listen to the health unions during the upcoming week. Some analysts have labelled UK Prime Minister's "openness to pay talks" as a “chink of optimism” on part of the government that had previously hinted at ruling out the pay settlements. Sunak has struck a positive chord in addressing the protests by the UK nurses and ambulance workers, teachers, rail crews, and climate activists, saying that "you can hold me to account for is how I deal with the things that arise on my watch.”

"Things that happened before I was prime minister, I can’t do anything about,” Sunak had told health workers this week during the Number 10 address.

Strengthening UK's relations globally, NI protocol, NHS strikes

Sunak, on completion of 100 years in the office, pledged to strengthen UK's ties globally, particularly with India with whom, he said, the UK shares deep cultural and historic ties. In the video marking his 100-day tenure, Sunak is seen greeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022. At the summit, the British premier and the Indian leader launched the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, a reciprocal programme... for granting as many as 3,000 young people from both nations aged 18 and 30 with degrees visas each year to work either in India or the UK for up to 2 years.

“I know firsthand the incredible value of the deep cultural and historic ties we have with India. I am pleased that even more of India’s brightest young people will now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer and vice-versa making our economies and societies richer," Sunak was heard saying in the clip that he shared of his meeting with PM Modi. Sunak also vowed to work on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, adding that his government would not compromise “quality over speed."

As he is facing a crunch decision on the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol, Sunak is considering a trip to visit Joe Biden and hold talks around Good Friday in April. As Sunak took over the premiership, Biden appointed Joe Kennedy III as a special envoy to Northern Ireland. The NI protocol has been a long-standing dispute between London and Brussels, as the government slammed the ex-Tory leader Boris Johnson deal struck in 2019 leading to an excessive burden of regulation for British exporters.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak observe destroyed Russian military vehicles installed in downtown Kyiv. Credit: AP

Russia-Ukraine war

On the Russia-Ukraine war front, Sunak offered support to Ukraine as he embarked on a surprise visit to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also vowed £50m in aid to Zelenskyy to counter the Russian aggression. “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way,” he wrote on Twitter. Hailing Sunak's premiership and support of Ukraine, embattled President Zelenskyy also put to rest the rumours that former British premier Johnson was preferred in Kyiv over Sunak. Recently, Sunak ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine but announced that he would send Challenger 2 tanks and artillery systems.

Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.



We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧



Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу.



Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022

"The Prime Minister outlined the UK's ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems," Rishi Sunak's spokesman said in a statement. Sunak clarified that he is in talks about the warplanes but that the UK's fighter jets "are extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly. Given that, we believe it is not practical to send those jets into Ukraine." He added, in an optimistic tone, that the UK "will continue to discuss with our allies about what we think is the right approach."

Sunak reiterated his commitment to serve "with integrity and humility" amid the economic challenges that he faces. He had previously clarified that serving as the British Prime Minister has been a "privilege of his life" and that he plans to "give back to the country I owe so much to."