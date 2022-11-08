Rishi Sunak Mysteriously Rushed Out Of Room By Aides During COP27 Address; WATCH

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Nov 8, Tuesday was rushed off the stage during an event at the COP27 climate summit scheduled in Egypt. Sunak was on the stage in the presence of other world leaders for a climate change event when his aides interrupted him and were seen escorting him. Sunak was seen relayed some information from his aides, but it remains unclear what the nature of the conversation between the UK leader and his comrades was.

Just two minutes ahead of the incident, an aide was seen talking to UK prime minister and then subsequently exiting the stage while Sunak remained seated. Shortly afterwards, another aide approached the British premier, and then the latter ran off the stage and out from one of the exits at the rear of the hall, the visuals emerging from the incident that stirred speculations show.

UK prime minister @RishiSunak has just been rushed out of the room by his aides during the middle of the launch for forests partnership at #COP27 pic.twitter.com/OQy9TYkqpX — Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) November 7, 2022

Sunak takes U-turn on climate change stance

Sunak, who was widely accused of "a failure of leadership" for his decision that he would not attend the COP27 climate summit, on Monday took a U-turn on his climate policies, saying that Britain has a moral obligation to fulfil its Glasgow climate pledges. He delivered a major speech at the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt. During his address, Sunak also acknowledged the challenges posed by the rising energy costs that he said were flared by the ongoing war in Ukraine. "When you see 33million people displaced, with disease rife and spreading through the water, you know it is morally right to honour our promises," he told the climate gathering, adding that his administration will focus on green growth.

"By honouring the promises we made in Glasgow, and by directing public and private finance towards the protection of our planet, we can turn our struggle against climate change into a global mission for new jobs and clean growth," Sunak said, according to the UK's newspaper Telegraph. He also assured those gathered that the UK can "bequeath our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future. That's a legacy we could be proud of. So as we come together once again in a common cause today, there really is room for hope. Together, let us fulfil it."