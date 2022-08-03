Rishi Sunak Narrows Gap On Rival Liz Truss In UK PM Race: Survey

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been closing the gap to come close to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race to become UK Prime Minister. According to the latest poll, Liz Truss has been leading by only five points against Sunak. The latest survey conducted last week by an Italian data and public affairs company, Techne comes in contrast to the YouGov survey which was conducted at the early stages of the leadership race to become British PM, Express reported.

The poll has revealed that Truss only has a 5-point lead with 48% votes while Sunak has received 43% of votes while 9% of Tory members claimed they were undecided on replacing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In the survey, the members of the Conservative Party were asked about their opinion on both Liz Truss Truss, and Rishi Sunak and their policies. According to the poll, 60% of people were of the opinion that Truss had better tax policies than Rishi Sunak, as per the Express report. The poll participants were also satisfied with her policy on immigration. The people also expressed that Rishi Sunak had better policies on education, education and climate energy.

Rishi Sunak commits to slashing rate of income tax

Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged to slash the rate of income tax from 20% to 16% by the end of the next parliament if he becomes Prime Minister, BBC News reported. He stressed that it would be the "largest cut" to income tax in three decades. Sunak said that his policy of tax is based on his previously announced 10% tax cut in April 2024 which he would take to a further 3% by the end of the next parliament. He stressed that his commitment related to tax was "entirely consistent" with his campaign.

Liz Truss abandons plan to link public sector pay to local living costs

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss abandoned her plan to connect public sector salary to local living costs. She backtracked on her plan after facing opposition from Tory leaders and opposition parties. Truss had proposed using regional pay boards with an aim to save taxpayers around £8.8 billion, as per the BBC News report. However, the policy was not welcomed by several Tory leaders who suggested that it would result in workers getting less money outside London. Notably, the winner of the leadership contest will be announced on 5 September.

Image: AP