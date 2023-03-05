British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to bring an end to illegal migrant crossing, sending a direct message to those who come on small boats: "If you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay." In a conversation with the Sunday Express, Sunak revealed that he and his top aides have drawn new laws that will restrict attorneys from using the right to family life and the legislation formulated to fight modern slavery, two options used to avert deportation for their clients.

"I have made the issue of illegal migration one of my top five priorities - pledging to stop the boats once and for all. Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade," he said.

"I'm determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats. So make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay," he added.

Suella Braverman pledges to do 'whatever it takes' to solve the crisis

Sunak's remarks were echoed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who wrote in The Sun that "enough is enough" and strong laws will help bring the crisis to a stop. "The British people want this solved. They’re sick of tough talk and inadequate action. We must stop the boats. That's why myself and the prime minister have been working flat out to bring forward necessary and effective laws which will tackle this problem, once and for all," Braverman wrote.

Emphasizing that the only way to come to the United Kingdom is through a "legal route," the Home Secretary continued: "It has to be that if you come here illegally you will be detained and swiftly removed. Our laws will be simple in their intention and practice - the only route to the UK will be a safe and legal route."

Furthermore, she slammed the Labour Party for posing hindrances to the goal of eradicating illegal migration. "So far, Labour has opposed every effort to bring a stop to illegal migration. They are not serious about tackling the issue that is only becoming ever more serious and allows criminal gangs to exploit vulnerable people. The prime minister and I will do whatever it takes. You can judge us by our actions," Braverman said.