Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, showed readiness to take complete accountability in the face of a potential scenario where inflation isn't halved towards the end of this year. Slashing the inflation by half is one of the five "people's priorities" that Sunak has touted since the beginning of the year.

The list includes boosting the economy, lowering debt, cutting waiting lists, and curbing illegal Channel crossings on boats. In a recent conversation with Sky News during his state visit to the United States, Sunak asserted that the onus lies on him if he fails to fulfill the promises he has made.

"Two of your five pledges - inflation down by the end of the year, the UK out of recession by the end of the year. If you fail on either of them, do you take personal responsibility, you don't blame the Bank of England, you don't blame consumers, you don't blame business. It's on you personally because it's your personal pledges?" he was questioned.

UK PM vows to deliver strong results

Responding to it, the premier said: "Of course, it's on me personally. I'm the prime minister. I'm the person who set out those five pledges to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and to stop the boats, and I intend to deliver on those."

Sunak also took pride in being one step closer to achieving the goal of growing the economy by averting the recession that many warned of. "People are upgrading our growth forecasts as we speak," he said.

Shedding light on his plans ahead, Sunak said that he will be declaring a £14 billion investment into the country to help the job market. The PM's statement comes after he delivered a passionate speech in January, a time when the inflation was 10.1%. Back then, he had assured that he would bring down inflation to help with the cost of living crisis.

Cost of living crisis worsens in UK

The rising cost of living in the United Kingdom has altered major life choices that Britons wish to make, whether it's starting a new family or pursuing a degree.

For many, buying groceries or paying energy bills aren't basic errands anymore. They come at a heavy price, putting consumers through an everyday battle to pick one resource over the other. Inflation has barely dropped, while borrowers have begun readying themselves for the Bank of England's interest rates to surpass 5% before this year ends.