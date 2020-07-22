UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Hands Pay Rise To Key Workers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Rishi Sunak, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer gave an inflation pay rise to key workers. This was done in order to acknowledge the hard work of teachers, doctors and police officers during the novel coronavirus. As per the UK’s Treasury Department, this step will benefit a large strata of the country.

Provisions for the public sector

Sunak reportedly said the past few months have made people aware as to how important the public sector is for the country. He further called them 'a reliable source'. The UK Treasury Department also highlighted that teachers and doctors will see the highest rise in pay, 3.1 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively. Police and prison officers will also benefit by having a 2.5 per cent rise in pay. Reports suggest that around 900,000 workers will benefit all across the country.

According to reports, from April 19 to March 21,16,340 new recruits have been made a part of the UK regular Armed Forces. They will also receive an increase of 2 per cent. UK's Finance Minister reportedly said that the right step is to follow the suggestions of independent pay bodies. He added that this will be in benefit of the country as well as the public sector. Matt Hancock, UK’s Health Secretary reportedly said, the past few months had been extremely crucial for the National Health Service. But fortunately, the staff had been completely dedicated. Therefore, they have decided to accept the suggestions made by the independent review pay body for both dentists and doctors. According to the suggestions, nurses will receive 4.4 per cent rise this year.

Hancock also said, the pay awards this year pay a tribute to the efforts made by those in the public sector, constantly battling COVID-19. The pay rise for police and teachers begins from September this year. However, pay rise for other departments like armed forces, senior civil servants and prison officers will be backdated to April. He added that he is deeply committed to the welfare of the entire NHS and social care workforce. There will be improvisons in the recruitment process as well. The idea is to hire 50,000 nurses and 6,000 more doctors.

(Image Credits: AP)