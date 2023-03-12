After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that the government is "working to recognise the anxiety" of the businesses caught up in the fallout. While speaking to reporters during an official trip to the US, Sunak said his government has been "working through the weekend" to respond to the failure but ruled out the possibility of "systemic contagion risk".

Echoing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's comment, Sunak said that the Treasury was "working at pace" to figure out some solutions to help clients ensure there was sufficient cash flow. This development comes as the Bank of England declared on Friday that the Silicon Valley Bank has entered insolvency, following action taken by its parent company in the US. Although the SVB's operation in the UK is limited as it does not perform functions critical to the financial system, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank could have a major impact on tech start-ups.

What will the UK govt do to address the growing 'anxiety'?

"We have been working through the weekend. We don't believe there is a systemic contagion risk," said Sunak. "We're working to recognise the anxiety and the concerns customers of the bank have and make sure we can work to find a solution that secures people's operational liquidity and cash-flow needs. And that's what the Treasury is working on," he added.

When asked about the actions that would be taken ahead of the markets opening on Monday, Sunak said the treasury is working at pace. He dismissed talks of the UK government establishing an emergency fund to guarantee deposits, stating that these were only "speculation". He further added, "There are lots of different things they are looking at."

Everything you need to know about Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

A four-year-old US lender, Silicon Valley Bank, was closed, and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation seized control of the bank, citing insufficient liquidity and insolvency on Friday. After the company's unsuccessful attempt to sell its shares, start-up companies also began withdrawing funding after venture capital firms urged start-ups to do the same. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was designated as the receiver.

After the nation’s 16th-largest bank announced that it will be closing all of its operations, a crisis developed within 2 days that included a decline in its stock that resulted in a market loss of more than $80 billion but also sparked panic among customers and depositors. Silicon Valley Bank failed after depositors hurried to withdraw money this week amid anxiety over the bank’s health. It was the second biggest bank failure in US history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008. The bank served mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies, including some of the industry’s best-known brands.

Image: AP