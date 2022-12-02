Rishi Sunak Says UK 'must Confront' Racism As Royal Aide Controversy Comes To The Fore

Weighing in on the racism row that has ensued in the United Kingdom following the resignation of a royal aide, British premier Rishi Sunak has said that "we must confront” racism whenever we witness it, Sky News reported. The row has specifically emerged at Buckingham Palace, where an event held by Queen Consort Camilla became the epicenter of racism. On Tuesday’s reception, Lady Susan Hussey, a royal aide and the godmother of Prince William, asked Ngozi Fulani, a Black advocate for domestic abuse survivors, where she "really came from.”

While Sunak did not directly address the controversy, he recalled how he has experienced discrimination in the past and how the United Kingdom has changed since then."Our country's made incredible progress in tackling racism. But the job is never done. And that's why whenever we see it, we must confront it,” he said, adding that “it's right that we continually learn the lessons and move to a better future."

The incident that transpired at the Palace has garnered notoriety from various key figures including Prince William. “I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously, I wasn't there, but racism has no place in our society,” he said, adding that "the comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect,” Express UK reported.

Buckingham Palace comments on Hussey's racist remark

The fallout led to Hussey resigning as the royal aide and Buckingham Palace issuing an apology for her remark. It said that it has taken the incident "extremely seriously" and has looked into the matter in order to bring all the details to light. "In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes,” the palace said.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times,” it added.