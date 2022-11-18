Rishi Sunak Says UK Will Not Ink Hasty Post Brexit Deals That Affect Quality Of Trade

UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday said that his government will not ink the hasty post-Brexit trade deals and “sacrifice quality for speed” in commerce with the EU, according to the British newspapers. Sunak, instead, emphasized that he plans to sign many trade accords with India and the United States. Britain has inked a slew of agreements with countries outside the European Union since its withdrawal from the bloc after Brexit. But this was criticized by UK's former environment minister George Eustice, who said this week at a briefing that the deals with Australia that were signed last year by ex-British leader Liz Truss, “gave away far too much for far too little in return.”

"When it comes to trade deals, whoever they may be with, what I won't do is sacrifice quality for speed,” Sunak told House of Commons. “It is important that we take the time to get trade deals right,” he stressed.

Deals worthwhile for the UK

While MPs lambasted Truss' administration for striking vague agreements as the then trade minister and setting up “arbitrary targets," Sunak clarified that he plans to reconsider those decisions made by the Tories. On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Sunak announced that he will only sign the deals if he felt convinced that those arrangements were worthwhile in the long run for Britain. At the summit, UK Prime Minister also discussed the prospects of Britain’s accession to the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) with other world leaders including the prime ministers of Japan, Canada, and Australia. Sunak revealed that the UK plans to continue negotiations with CPTPP leaders as quickly as possible.”

"Going forward, I want to make sure that we don't sacrifice quality for speed when it comes to trade deals, and that's going to be my approach,” Sunak told UK's BBC reporters separately at the G20 summit in Indonesia. He added that the Australia deal had some good aspects. "I want to take the time to get trade deals right..right for Britain.” British premier noted that he looks forward to strengthening the trade partnerships with India. "We remain committed to a trade deal with India, but we need to get these things right," Sunak said. "There's excitement about India taking over the G20 presidency," he furthermore added.

“I met (Indian) Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, where we reviewed progress on our forthcoming FTA (free trade agreement),” Sunak told the House of Commons after the G20.

Sunak reiterated that talks have been ongoing with India over a bilateral deal.