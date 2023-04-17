Rishi Sunak Thinks 'anti-maths Mindset' Is Costing British Economy

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to relaunch his plan to make maths education compulsory until the age of 18. He is slated to address students, teachers, and others in north London today. Sunak is expected to highlight what he sees as an inherent "anti-maths mindset" in the UK that is hindering efforts to improve numeracy skills, as per a report from the Guardian. He will argue that failing to recognise numeracy as a fundamental skill, on par with reading, is costing the UK economy significant sums of money. According to extracts of the speech provided by Downing Street, Sunak will emphasise the need to change this mindset and place greater value on numeracy as a key and essential skill.

“I won’t sit back and allow this cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths to put our children at a disadvantage. My campaign to transform our national approach to maths is not some ‘nice to have’. It’s about changing how we value maths in this country," reads an extract from his speech. Sunak announced his plans to make mathematics education compulsory for all students until the age of 18, as opposed to the current minimum age of 16 back in January.

Critics claim the government does not have a clear path

However, critics, including opposition parties, have dismissed the promise as meaningless without a clear plan. Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, acknowledged that it is still uncertain how many additional math teachers would be needed, as it would depend on the recommendations of a newly-formed expert advisory group that will shape the curriculum and determine the need for a new mathematics qualification. Despite not meeting targets for current recruitment, Keegan expressed confidence in the government's ability to recruit more math teachers, citing a bursary scheme and other incentives.