Rishi Sunak To Become First UK PM Since David Cameron To Publish His Tax Returns

UK PM Rishi Sunak has agreed to publish his tax returns, becoming the 1st UK PM to do so since David Cameron. The move is intended to provide transparency to people, regarding the prime minister's personal finances. Rishi Sunak is one of the wealthiest persons to reside in 10 Downing Street.

Reports suggest he is more wealthy than the King of Great Britain - King Charles the 3rd. Sunak accumulated most of his wealth through his career in finance. His wife, Akshata Murty is the daughter of Narayan Murty, who is the founder of Infosys. When Sunak was chancellor of the exchequer, he ended up in a controversy over his wife's tax returns.

Past controversy over Akshata Murty's tax status

Akshata Murty is an Indian citizen and she has chosen to keep her Indian citizenship, instead of taking up a British passport. She is considered a non-domicile i.e. non-dom, according to British law. British law states that non-doms do not have to pay tax in Britain, over their foreign income. Although this is the law, and Murty was merely following the law, political opponents of Sunak milked the information to create a perception that Sunak's wife was a tax dodger, which is inaccurate.

After the controversy, Sunak's wife said that she will volunteer to pay UK tax over her foreign income. The business of Akshata's father has often been used to attack Sunak. Recently, when information emerged that Infosys is still operating in Russia, Rishi's political opponents attempted to use it to attack him, claiming his family is "not supporting Ukraine." It is pertinent to highlight that Infosys was founded by Rishi's father-in-law, not his father. It is unlikely he has any influence over the company's policies. Moreover, Infosys is an Indian company and Indian companies are under no obligation to stop their operations in Russia.

Whilst talking to reporters during the G20 summit, Rishi Sunak stated that he will be publishing his complete tax returns. Three of Sunak's predecessors - Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, refused to publish their tax returns. As per a report from Financial Times, the timing of Rishi Sunak's tax release will be decided by the Cabinet Office.