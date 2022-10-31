Rishi Sunak's U-turn? UK PM Likely To Attend COP27 After Boris Johnson Hints He Might Go

British PM Rishi Sunak is now reportedly considering a volte face and going to the COP27 summit after announcing that he won't be able to visit the UN Climate summit as his priority is focussing on the 'depressing' domestic economy. This comes after several reports claimed that former UK PM Boris Johnson is planning to visit the COP27 summit. After 10 Downing Street announced that Sunak won't be visiting the summit, which is being held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt this year, he faced criticism from many people such as Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour party.

However, during a visit to a hospital in northern London, Sunak defended his decision to not attend the summit by stating that the people of Britain expect him to focus on the economic pain that people are suffering. According to a report by the Times, 10 Downing Street is now concerned that Johnson's visit to the summit and Rishi Sunak's absence might not be good from an image perspective. Daily Mail has reported that there is "anxiety" in Number 10 about Sunak being outflanked by Boris Johnson. Jacob Rees Mogg, a supporter of Johnson and critic of Sunak, had recently praised the new PM for deciding to skip the climate summit and focusing on domestic issues instead.

UK Enviroment Minister says he would like to see the PM at the summit

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Mark Spencer said that he would like to see the prime minister attending the summit if "he has got the time". In an interview with the Sky news, Mark Spencer said, "I think the Prime Minister has a huge inbox. He's come into office, he's got an inbox which is full to the brim. Clearly he wants to concentrate on the financial statement and that's what he's doing. But if he's able to get through… all of that, you know, COP27 is very important. It's very important to the Government, it's important to our future, so we'll send out senior ministers, but it is yet to be decided who's going to go."

Rishi Sunak has reportedly informed the Financial Times that whilst his "first and foremost" priority is tackling the domestic issues, he may go to the summit. Rishi Sunak recently hired ITV's Amber de Botton as his director of communications. Amber de Botton was a prominent journalist and editor at ITV. After Sunak hired Amber de Botton, Sophy Ridge of Sky news said that, "Amber is without doubt one of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with. That’s a serious hire from Rishi Sunak ''. During an interview with Sophy Ridge, Michael Gove suggested that Liz Truss' plan for investment zones are under review and they might be axed. "Anything that in any way undermines environmental protections is out," said Gove.