Rishi Sunak Vs Boris Johnson Vs Penny Mordaunt: Know Who Is Backing Whom In The UK PM Race

After UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation, the race to become the next leader of the nation is once again underway, with former UK PM Boris Johnson, former chancelllor Rishi Sunak and cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt as candidates to fight the election. Although Sunak failed to persuade Tory members who voted for Truss in Downing Street in the last election, reports have emerged that Sunak has received support from around 130 MPs.

According to a BBC report, a total of 211 out of 357 Tory MPs have revealed whom they have backed, as the outlet has underlined, and many of them have not announced their support. Notably, candidates need the support of at least 100 Conservative MPs to declare on the ballot and contest. According to reports, 133 MPs have said they want to see Rishi Sunak as the next PM of the United Kingdom, while 55 MPs stood with Johson and 23 supported Mordaunt.

Leaders in support of Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt

Reports have emerged that Bulkington MP Mark Pawsey has also voiced support for Rishi Sunak, taking the count to 130 MPs who declared they will vote for him on Monday. "I supported Rishi Sunak to be my party's leader and the country's Prime Minister due to the seriousness, competence, and professionalism he will bring to both roles. I am pleased to continue to offer my support for Rishi to lead us through the challenging times ahead," the backbencher wrote.

It has come to the fore that the UK Home secretary, Grant Shapps, who entered into the role after Suella Braverman’s resignation, has also supported Rishi Sunak in his bid to become the leader of the Conservative party. Former transport secretary under Boris Johnson, Sunak will provide "stability and proven economic competence." Meanwhile, Johnson's former Deputy PM Dominic Raab stated that there was a major issue "which led to him having to resign." He said he would "love" to see the ex-PM return to frontline politics, but that Partygate and the resulting inquiry have created a "spiral," reported BBC.

In July I supported @RishiSunak to be my party's leader and the country's Prime Minister due to the seriousness, competence and professionalism he will bring to both roles. I am pleased to continue to offer my support for Rishi to lead us through the challenging times ahead. https://t.co/9gYEU6SzvV — Mark Pawsey (@MarkPawsey) October 23, 2022

I am backing @RishiSunak for the leadership. We need a period of certainty and stability. I will be forever grateful to @BorisJohnson for all he has done and @PennyMordaunt has a great future in our national life but at this point in time I’m #ReadyForRishi pic.twitter.com/rhPc4uxcpK — Peter Gibson MP (@Gibbo4Darlo) October 23, 2022

Rishi Sunak announces plan to 'fix economy, unite party'

Former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak stated he would work to fix the economy of the country, and also put efforts to unite the conservative party. In his statement shared on Twitter, Sunak said: “The choice our party makes now will decide whether the next generation of British people will have more opportunities than the last. That’s why I am standing to be your next prime minister and leader of the Conservative party. I want to fix our economy, unite our country and deliver for our country."

Image: AP