Rishi Sunak Wears Sacred Hindu Thread On His Wrist During Maiden Address As UK PM

Rishi Sunak, on Tuesday, made history by becoming the first British PM with a South Asian heritage. During his first public address as the United Kingdom’s premier, Sunak was seen wearing a red thread known as ‘mouli’ or ‘kalawa’, which is often used in Hindu rituals and religious ceremonies as a sacred cotton thread that is worn on the wrist to seek blessings of deities and ward off negative energy. Sunak was spotted wearing the sacred thread as he waved to the citizens of the UK while standing behind a podium outside No 10 Downing Street. The new premier was dressed in a dark blazer, grey tie, and a white shirt underneath.

Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton, UK, to British-Indian parents who relocated to the UK from East Africa. A Hindu by religion, Sunak is married to Karnataka-born Akshata Murty, who is the daughter of Sudha Murty and IT giant Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy.

Rishi Sunak addresses citizens as PM

On Tuesday, 42-year-old Sunak achieved several milestones, including being the first person of colour to lead the country, and the youngest British prime minister in over 200 years. In his speech outside the private residence, Sunak praised outgoing PM Liz Truss’ efforts, while also acknowledging the mistakes that were made during her 45-day-long tenure.

"I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She wasn't wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made, not born of bad intentions but mistakes nonetheless,” he said.

He also assured Britons that he will earn their trust, and lead the government with integrity. "I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a govt that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things," Sunak said.