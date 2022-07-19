Rishi Sunak Widens Race For Next UK PM, Bags Support Of 115 Conservative Lawmakers

Rishi Sunak, UK’s former chancellor has broadened his lead in the latest round of voting by Conservative MPs to decide Britain’s next Prime minister. However, notably, the race to get into the final two candidates narrowed. He won the support of 115 Tory lawmakers. He was followed by Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, and Tom Tugendhat with 82, 71, 58 and 31 votes respectively. The Party had also announced that Tugendhat was dropped out as the last-placed candidate.

It is to mention here that the Conservative MPs will continue to vote until only two candidates are left. The winner of these rounds will be decided by the party makers. While almost half of the voters for the conservative party believe that Sunak will make a good prime minister, Mordaunt had been bookmakers' favourite before the weekend. However, Mordaunt lost votes from the previous round. Truss also closed the gap to 11 and can expect more backing among the lawmakers switching from Badenoch, if the candidate is eliminated in the upcoming round.

Meanwhile, as the race for the next UK PM continues in full swing, Sky News, which was due to host a television debate of the candidates, had announced that the planned debate on Monday was scrapped. It said in a statement, “Conservative MPs are said to be concerned about the damage the debates are doing to the image of the Conservative party, exposing disagreements and splits within the party." The latest developments came after, on July 7, Boris Johnson resigned as the Conservative party leader following a government rebellion. He will stay as the UK PM till September 5, when his successor is slated to be announced.

48% of voters who chose Conservatives in 2019, back Sunak

Meanwhile, ‘The Sunday Telegraph’ had reported that a JL Partners poll of more than 4,400 people found that 48% of those who backed the Tories in the 2019 general election felt the British Indian former UK Chancellor would be a good prime minister. It was also the first poll that placed Truss in second place with 39% backing her for the post. Mordaunt got 33% votes in favour. James Johnson, the co-founder of JL Partners and a former Downing Street pollster, told the newspaper, “Among those who have heard of Mordaunt, the overwhelming view is one of neutrality”

“Sunak invites strong opinions. One-third of voters think he would be good in the top job, one third do not. But in an unpopular field where every other candidate is in the net-negative territory, this score draw makes him the public’s favourite. He is particularly popular with the all-important 2019 Conservative voter, as the only candidate to have half approve of him,” he said.

