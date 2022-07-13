Rishi Sunak Wins 1st Round Of Voting To Succeed Boris Johnson As UK PM & Tory Party Leader

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on July 13 won most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and United Kingdom Prime Minister. This comes five days after Sunak announced that he is running to replace Boris Johnson as the Tory leader.

As per reports, Sunak got 88 votes, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt in the second place with 67 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the third place with 50 votes. Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt were eliminated.

Here's the voting result:

Rishi Sunak - 88

Penny Mordaunt - 67

Liz Truss - 50

Kemi Badenoch - 40

Tom Tugendhat - 37

Suella Braverman - 32

Nadhim Zahawi 25 - eliminated

Jeremy Hunt 18 - eliminated

After the result was announced, a senior MP Tom Tugendhat tweeted:

This is a fantastic result.



I’m delighted to be going through to the next round with the momentum we need to change this country for the better.



Our country needs #ACleanStart — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) July 13, 2022

Rishi Sunak Announces He's Running For UK Prime Minister

On July 8, Sunak had announced that he is running to replace Boris Johnson as the Tory leader. "I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," Sunak tweeted. This came after he resigned as the UK Finance Minister and sparked mass ministerial resignations before UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson decided to resign.

Sunak was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2015 and steadily rose up the ranks becoming the United Kingdom's Chancellor in February 2020. He gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic after announcing massive package worth tens of billions of pounds to aid businesses and employees.

On July 7, Boris Johnson had announced his resignation after more than 50 of his ministers stepped down from their posts. He announced that he will continue in the post till his successor is elected by the Conservative party. This came amid questions surrounding Johnson’s handling of the row with Chris Pincher, who resigned last week from the post of deputy chief whip. Reports had emerged that Pincher groped two men at a private members’ club and Johnson was aware of the allegations against the Minister in 2019.

Image: AP