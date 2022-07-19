Rishi Sunak Wins Fourth Round In UK PM Race With 118 Votes; Only 3 Contenders Left Now

In the latest development, Rishi Sunak, the former UK Chancellor, won the fourth round of voting and emerged as a leading contender for the position of next British Prime Minister succeeding Boris Johnson. According to reports, lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the race, with now only three contenders left in the fray. Former Treasury Secretary Sunak is in the lead and nearly guaranteed a spot in the final after four rounds of voting by party MPs. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt are competing for second place.

Sunak received 118 votes from his party colleagues in the fourth round of voting, falling just short of the 120 votes - one-third of Conservative Party MPs - required to secure his position as one of the final candidates in the campaign to succeed incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sunak was followed by former Defence Minister Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Truss who garnered 92 and 86 votes respectively.

The final two candidates to hold television debates to garner votes

It is to pertinent to mention here that the Conservative MPs will continue to vote until only two candidates are left. Further, the final two candidates will hold television debates across the country in an effort to sway nearly 160,000 eligible voters to win over the Conservative Party's membership. By September 5, the winner of that vote will be elected as the new Tory leader who will succeed interim British Prime Minister Johnson.

Television debate of candidates cancelled

Meanwhile, as the race for the next UK PM continues in full swing, Sky News, which was due to host a television debate of the candidates, had announced that the planned debate on Tuesday was cancelled. It said in a statement that the debate was scrapped as both Sunak and Truss declined to take part. According to reports, the decision is influenced by the two candidates' disputes over differences in tax and economic policy as former Cabinet colleagues in the Boris Johnson-led administration.