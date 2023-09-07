Rishi Sunak's By-election Woes Intensify As MP Chris Pincher Quits After Groping Scandal

Disgraced British MP Chris Pincher's decision to vacate his Tamworth seat has spurred new chaos among the Conservatives and has added to the existing pressure that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces. In a statement, Pincher said that he has “made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons”.

This sets a difficult vote for the Tories in October, with Nadine Dorries’ seat also being on the lookout for a new MP. Pincher's exit comes on the heels of the appeal he lost against an eight-week suspension after it was found that he groped two men at a club last year while intoxicated.

Pincher's fall from grace began last June, when allegations of groping at the Carlton Club surfaced. The MP later confessed that he had “embarrassed myself and other people” while being drunk. However, he dismissed all allegations of sexual assault against him.

“I have said already that I will not stand at the next general election. I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons" he said on Thursday, according to The Independent.

Sunak calls by-elections 'difficult'

He also called his constituency a "wonderful place," stating that serving and representing Tamworth has been "an honour" for him. The former Tory deputy chief whip's resignation comes at a particularly difficult time for Sunak, who has a by-election approaching.

The vote for Mid Bedfordshire seat will take place on either October 12 or 19. The Tamworth vote could also be held on the same date. The Tories, who maintain a 24,000 majority, are hoping to cling on to it. When asked about the fate of his party in the by-polls, Sunak admitted that the elections have always inherently been challenging. “Mid-term by-elections are always difficult for incumbent governments and these will be no different – but we’re going to keep working hard to deliver for the British people," he added.