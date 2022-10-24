'Rishi Sunak's Calm, Competent & Pragmatic Leadership Is What UK Needs,' Says Theresa May

Rishi Sunak delivered his first-ever speech on camera at the Conservative Headquarters since becoming the Tory leader and UK prime minister. It was earlier speculated that the cameras weren't allowed in the room. Sunak succeeds the shortest-serving Tory leader Liz Truss who resigned over her controversial fiscal policies. As he will be asked to form the government by Britain's King Charles III on Monday, Sunak will become the third person to lead the country in seven weeks. He is also the fifth since 2016.

Rishi Sunak has my full support: Theresa May

Former Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Rishi Sunak, saying that he has her “full support.”"Congratulations Rishi Sunak on becoming Leader of the Conservative Party. Rishi will provide the calm, competent, pragmatic leadership our country needs at this deeply challenging time. He has my full support," Theresa tweeted. Sunak will be Britain’s first leader of colour and the first Hindu to be sworn as the British Prime Minister. At 42, he’ll also be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years.

Liz Truss congratulates Rishi Sunak

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss also congratulated Rishi Sunak and said that he has her full support. “Congratulations Rishi Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister,” Truss said on Twitter. “You have my full support.” Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson, and resigned after 44 days in office wrote.

The former UK Treasury chief had earlier lost a bid to Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Even as Liz Truss was elected, she quit after a turbulent 45-day term, and later ousted PM Johnson abandoned a comeback attempt. As Sunak was declared the Tory leader and the premier, UK's opposition Labour Party is calling for a general election after the former chancellor was officially declared the new Conservative leader on Monday. Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, accused Sunak of “dodging scrutiny," in a statement.

"The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak as prime minister without him saying a single word about how he would run the country, and without anyone having the chance to vote," Rayner was quoted as saying. "This is the same Rishi Sunak who as chancellor failed to grow the economy, failed to get a grip on inflation, and failed to help families with the Tory cost of living crisis. And it’s the same Rishi Sunak whose family avoided paying tax in this country before he put up taxes on everyone else," she continued. “With his record - and after Liz Truss comprehensively beat him over the summer - it’s no wonder he is dodging scrutiny. Rishi Sunak has no mandate and no idea what working people need," she asserted.

Image: AP