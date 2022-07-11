Rishi Sunak's Decades-old Video Claiming He Has No 'working-class Friends' Goes Viral

The former Finance Minister in the Boris Johnson cabinet, Rishi Sunak, a British Indian recently made it to the headlines after he launched his campaign for being elected as the new Conservative Party leader and also the next UK Prime Minister. However, now it is an old video of Sunak which is trending among netizens.

The two-decades-old video shows then-21-year-old Rishi Sunak speaking about not having 'working-class' friends. Rishi who was seen talking in the BBC documentary 'Middle Classes- Their Rise & Sprawl' was asked about his friends to which he said, "I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working-class. Well, not working class.

Adding more to it, Rishi while speaking on getting to study at Winchester College and then at Oxford also added that he considers himself as a 'professional middle class' and does believe that 'being Asian is a defining feature'.

"I mix and match and then I go to see kids from an inner-city state school and tell them to apply to Oxford and talk to them about people like me. And then I shock them at the end of chatting to them for half an hour and tell them I was at Winchester and one of my best friends is from Eton or whatever. And then they're like: 'Oh OK'," Rishi Sunak said in the documentary.

Notably, the video was shared by Kathryn Franklin from the UK on Twitter and captioned with "The 'People's Chancellor' in the making, 2001". It has not just garnered several views and likes but also reactions from people raising questions on whether Sunak believes in 'casteism'.

Rishi Sunak's run for becoming the next UK PM

After UK PM Boris Johnson announced stepping down from his position, Rishi Sunak along with many other leaders launched their campaigns to be elected as the new leader and British Prime Minister. In his campaign video, Rishi spoke about his Indian origin, his background, his family, and his life in the UK. Furthermore, pitching his candidacy for the elections he added,

"Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That’s why I am standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. I want to lead the country in the right direction."

Notably, the 42-year-old Rishi Sunak is presently married to Infosys founder Narayan Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy. While earlier he worked as a hedge fund manager and as an investment banker, later he went into politics.

