Rishi Sunak's First Speech As UK PM To Citizens; 'promises To Deliver New Set Of Goals'

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak on Tuesday was formally appointed as the United Kingdom's 57th Prime Minister. During his first speech at 10 Downing Street, Sunak vowed to earn the trust of Britons amid economic as well as political turmoil and ensured the citizens of delivering the manifesto promises. "Trust is earned and I will earn yours," Sunak added.

He highlighted that the "UK is facing a profound economic crisis" as the aftermath of COVID-19 still hangs on and impacts the economy. He further blamed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war for the crisis indicating that the impacts can be felt. Sunak assured that his government will have integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level.

Sunak's big promises to the citizens

The new UK PM assured, "I will place economic stability & confidence at the heart of this govt's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come. But you saw me during COVID doing everything I could to protect people & businesses. There were always limits more so now than ever. But I promise you this I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today. The government I lead will not leave the next generation, your children & grandchildren with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves."

"I will unite the country, not just with words but with actions," added Rishi Sunak and listed down the new set of goals that his new government will prioritise and deliver.

Building a stronger NHS

Better schools

Safer streets

Controlled Border

Protection of our Environment

Supporting UK Royal Army forces

Levelling up and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit where businesses invest innovate and create jobs.

As he concluded his speech, Sunak stated, "I understand I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted. Work begins immediately. My government will build an economy that makes the most of the Brexit opportunities." It is pertinent to mention that Rishi Sunak has become UK's third PM in seven weeks.

