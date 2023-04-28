'My Daughter Made Her Husband Prime Minister Of UK,' Claims Rishi Sunak's Mother-in-law

A video is being circulated on the social media platform, Instagram, in which UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law, Sudha Murthy can be heard saying that her daughter, Akshata Murthy, "made her husband a Prime Minister". According to ANI news, Sunak's quick ascension to power has been highlighted before however, his mother-in-law has claimed that it was her daughter who made this possible, according to the video circulating on the Social media platform. In the video, Murthy has been heard saying, "I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband Prime Minister of the UK." Here is the video that has been circulated on Instagram.

In the video, the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation said, "The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband. But I could not change my husband. I made my husband a businessman, and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister". Notably, the two have been married in 2009, and the Prime Minister made a quick rise to power in the years that ensued, reported ANI. Akshata Murthy has been known as the daughter of one of the world's wealthiest billionaires with an estimated personal fortune of around 730 million pounds. Whereas, Rishi Sunak, at age 42, has been the youngest prime minister of the UK in modern history, as well as he is the MP who became the prime minister in just seven years. The mother of Akshata, Sudha Murthy, has also been heard talking about the importance of fasting every Thursday. While talking about the South Indian tradition of fasting, the Infosys Foundation chairperson said, "Our son-in-law's mother fasts every Monday but our son-in-law fasts on Thursdays".