Rishi Sunak's Statement On Boris Johnson The Most Crucial From His First Speech As UK PM?

As Rishi Sunak took over the daunting task of United Kingdom's Prime Minister, just five days after UK’s former PM Liz Truss resigned, he also praised his predecessor Boris Johnson’s achievements. However, Sunak also stated the mandate given by the people to the Conservative party belongs to the party as a whole and not to a specific individual.

It’s important to mention Rishi Sunak’s resignation as the finance minister when Johnson was the PM, proved to be a major determinant of his resignation, when Johnson was already embattled by party gate and other resignations.

‘Grateful to Boris Johnson’

Rishi Sunak after taking over as the Prime Minister of United Kingdom said, “I will always be grateful to Boris Johnson for his incredible achievements as Prime Minister and I treasure his warmth and generosity of spirit,” however he also recalled the support of the people to the Conservative party is not for an individual and said, “I know he would agree that the mandate my party earned in 2019, is not the sole property of any one individual. It is a mandate that belongs to and unites all of us.”

Sunak’s praise for Johnson comes on the back of the turn of events that preceded Boris Johnson stepping down from the office of UK PM on July 7, Thursday, wherein Rishi Sunak, who was appointed as the Chancellor to Johnson in 2020 resigned from his position saying his views on the economy were very different from that of Johnson.

“Anyone but Rishi Sunak” campaign

The stepping down of Rishi Sunak as former chancellor to former UK PM Boris Johnson was considered to be the beginning of the end of Johnson’s tenure. Thereafter following his resignation, the local media reported that Johnson also allegedly ran a campaign, ‘Anyone but Rishi Sunak’ urging the Tory candidates losing to Sunak not to back him further in the race for the PM against Liz Truss.

Johnson ran the campaign after being felt betrayed by Sunak as he resigned as the chancellor, which is said to be the most lethal blow to Johnson’s government, even as other ministers resigned before Sunak.

Boris Johnson threw his weight behind Liz Truss in her contest with Rishi Sunak. Subsequent to that, there was plenty of speculation that Boris Johnson could contest against Sunak this time around. However, while Johnson backed out, unity within the Conservative Party remains far from assured, and this is perhaps what Sunak was angling at in his first speech.

Now, as Rishi Sunak took over as Britain's Premier, Boris Johnson took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian-origin UK Prime Minister. Appealing to conservative party members to support the incoming PM Rishi Sunak, former PM Boris Johnson said, “Congratulations to @RishiSunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support.”

Congratulations to @RishiSunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 25, 2022

Image: AP