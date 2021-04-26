Roman Settlement In Leicestershire Discovered 'after Looking At Site On Google Earth'

Archaeologists digging at a Roman settlement in Leicestershire, UK, said that they made “substantial” discoveries after Google Earth showed hints of buried structures. According to BBC, the team from Past to Present Archaeology are currently excavating near the village of Scalford. The archaeologists noted that earlier excavation, almost two decades ago, found traces of a building with mosaics, wall plaster and a hypocaust heating system.

Therefore, using equipment that can detect walls and ditches underground, the dig team hoped that they would uncover a villa. However, after the latest survey, the team believed that there may be many more buildings nearby - indicating it may have been a “substantial” Roman settlement. Excavation director Rupert Birtwistle said that the team “just went with a hunch after looking at the site on Google Earth”.

Romano-British settlement was a 'complete surprise'

Birtwistle added that the villa was large enough that it went off the edge of the surveying area. He said that while the dig team did not find any obvious prehistoric traces, it was a “complete surprise” to come across the Romano-British settlement. Birtwistle continued that for this settlement to possess building means that it was “substantial”, however, more work is needed to examine its connection to the villa.

According to the report, the building was partially investigated in 2003, but its full size was unknown. Pre-historic stone tools had also been discovered nearby, suggesting settlements had long been in the area. Now, the excavations at the new area have confirmed ditches and enclosures, as well as unearthing part of a wall.

Birtwistle said that for now, the dig team will be examining the site further over the coming years. He informed that the group is hoping to use crowdfunding to run excavations on the site. Further, the archaeologists said that this settlement spans a large area and even continues beyond the scope of their survey.

(Images: @ticiaverveer/Twitter)