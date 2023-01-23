Row Over BBC Chairman’s Loan ‘help' To Boris Johnson Could Force Staff To Strike: Report

UK's Labour party has demanded a thorough parliamentary investigation into claims that BBC Chairman Richard Sharp had helped former UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson secure a loan guarantee of up to £800,000 ($990,000), weeks before Johnson proposed Sharp's name for the role at the broadcaster. According to a report published by The Sunday Times, Sharp, who had earlier worked as a Goldman Sachs banker, was involved in talks of funding Johnson in late 2020.

It was during that time when the then-Prime Minister was facing financial issues due to a divorce, childcare costs, and bills for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, the outlet reported. However, Johnson has rejected all the claims, saying he did not receive financial advice from Sharp.

While the BBC Broadcaster has stated that he had "simply connected" people and there was no conflict of interest. Notably, insiders have said that these claims are a "disaster" for the BBC's requirement to show independence from the government and could force staff to go on strike.

"It’s a disaster as the BBC must be seen as independent of government and the chairman’s entanglement in a cronyism row now seriously undermines that commitment to impartiality," said one newsroom insider, Reported I News.

Allegations against BBC chairman

The newspaper reported that back in 2020, Sharp met one Canadian businessman, Sam Blyth who is also a distant relative of Johnson, and had involvement in helping the former PM with the idea of acting as a guarantor on a credit facility for Johnson.

The Sunday Times reported that Johnson had asked for advice from Sharp on how to proceed forward. The BBC chairman had agreed to help Blyth and introduced him to the cabinet secretary and head of the civil service, Simon Case. The three allegedly then had dinner at Chequers before the loan was finally sanctioned. It was after the approval of the loan that the government announced Sharp as the BBC's chairman.

Notably, the appointment of the BBC chairman is done on the recommendation of the Prime Minister and Culture Secretary. As of now, there has been no official statement from the government's side. Sharp told The Sunday Times, "There is not a conflict when I simply connected, at his request, with Mr. Blyth and had no further involvement whatsoever."

Meanwhile, Johnson's spokesperson rejected the claim, calling it "rubbish" and said that everything had been declared correctly "Sharp has never given any financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor has Johnson sought any financial advice from him," the spokesperson added.

Image: AP