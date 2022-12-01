Row Over Susan Hussey's Racist Remark Has A Silver Lining For Meghan Markle; Here's Why

When Meghan Markle broke her silence on the racism she faced as a part of the United Kingdom’s Royal Family, many were in shock, but some remained suspicious about the veracity of her claims. However, Markle appears to have been vindicated, now that it has come to light that Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey resigned as a royal aide over a racist remark she made at a Buckingham Palace event.

The racism row that has ensued in the UK comes with a silver lining for Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, who is being defended by dozens of social media users for previously sharing her disturbing experience with the Royals. "Meghan told us about the racism in the royal family but you racist vilified her. Meghan has been vindicated," one user wrote on Twitter.

The wave of Markle’s defenders comes after Susan Hussey, the lady-in-waiting of deceased Queen Elizabeth II, resigned from her post as a royal aide after she used a racist undertone in a conversation with Sistah Space founder Ngozi Fulani at a reception held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Fulani, a Black advocate for domestic abuse survivors, was approached by Hussey and was questioned about where she “really came from.” As per a transcript of the talk shared by Fulani on Twitter, the royal aide seemed adamant about finding out her ethnic background despite being told multiple times by Fulani that she is British because she was born in the United Kingdom.

Sharing her ordeal on Twitter, the Sistah Space founder wrote: “Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur."

Prince William rebukes Susan Hussey over racist remark

After the incident made headlines and subsequently led to Hussey’s resignation, Buckingham Palace said the former royal aide’s comments were “unacceptable” and “deeply regrettable.” The racist remark was also condemned by Prince William, who is the godchild of Hussey.

“I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously, I wasn't there, but racism has no place in our society,” he said, adding that "the comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect,” Express UK reported.