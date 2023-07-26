Royal Author's Parenting Advice To William: Kate- Keep Prince George Away From Uncle Harry

Prince Harry's former biographer has one piece of advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales-- keep your eldest son at an arm's length from his uncle. Speaking to OK magazine, author Angela Levin expressed concern over the estranged Prince's ties to the younger royals.

She warned Prince William and Princess Kate to protect their 10-year-old Prince George from the Duke of Sussex's "negative influence," stressing that the royal couple is enough to take care of their heir. “Kate and William are there to help him [George]. But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence," Levin said.

“George doesn’t have a dysfunctional family, unlike William and Harry growing up, so he should fare better. Kate and William are there to help him. But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence,” she added. Her remarks echo those made by royal author Tom Bower, who said that the little prince does not know what's best for him yet.

Royal authors concerned for Prince George

“Kate was the peacemaker between the brothers at the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral [in 2021], but after the release of Harry’s book and the Sussexes’ documentary, that’s all over. I really don’t think Kate wants to see Harry again. Of course Prince George will be oblivious to all this — Harry will simply be forever marginalized in his memory," he said, according to the New York Post.

Concerns about Prince George came months after Prince Harry shared in his explosive memoir 'Spare' his fear of watching Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a similar fate as him, becoming "spares" to their elder sibling just like he supposedly became to Prince William.

“I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me,” he penned in the book, referring to 10-year-old George, 8-year-old Charlotte and 5-year-old Louis.