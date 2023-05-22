Despite having three kids, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has to deal with the ‘temper tantrums’ of Prince William, a royal expert asserted. Royal expert named Tom Quinn revealed that Middleton treats her husband the Prince of Wales “like a fourth child”. The 41-year-old UK royal has to tread lightly with her husband, because of his apparent inclination to “throw hissy fit,” the New York Post reported. Quinn who wrote “Gilded Youth” told British news outlet Express UK that the British royal power couple’s marriage is “not perfect” and often has “rows”.

"Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums," Quinn told Express UK. The royal expert revealed that the couple’s fight remain “controlled” but the two sought to “throw cushions at each other”. The royal expert also revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales abide by the late Queen Elizabeth II’s “Never complain, Never explain” motto. “Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother, and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch,” he told Express UK. “They very rarely complain, and when they do, it’s always in measured terms,” he added.

Man with 'Horrible taste'… in gifts

Prince William who usually speaks highly about his wife revealed in 2020 that he gave a “horrible gift” to Middleton when they first started dating in the early 2000s. “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once, she’s never let me forget that,” Prince William quipped during an appearance on Peter Crouch’s Podcast. “That was early on in the courtship that was, I think that sealed the deal,” he further added. The couple got married in 2011 after dating for almost a decade. During their courtship, the erstwhile Duchess of Cambridge was called “Waity Katie”. Their three childre are Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5).