Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent documentary has become the center point of a heated debate, with critics slamming the pair for villainizing the UK’s Royal Family and victimizing themselves. Recently, the show shed light on the intimate Sandringham Summit of 2020, when deceased Queen Elizabeth II urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and her son Charles to gather for a meeting at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Days after the meeting, the couple severed ties with the family.

In the docu-series, Prince Harry revealed the shocking events that transpired at the meeting, claiming that it was “terrifying” to see his brother Prince William “scream and shout” during it. He further claimed that his father, who is now the King, made statements that “simply weren't true,” while the Queen sat “quietly” and watched the situation unfold.

“You have to understand from a family’s perspective, especially from hers [Queen Elizabeth’s], there are ways of doing things and her ultimate mission, goal/responsibility is the institution,” he said, explaining that many people had the power to influence the Queen into making critical decisions involving the Royal Family.

“People around her are telling her that proposal or these two doing x, y or z is going to be seen as an attack on the institution, then she’s going to go on the advice she’s been given,” he added, according to Express UK.

Does Prince Harry's story check out?

However, Prince Harry’s narrative about the incident has been scrutinized and slammed by a few royal experts, who asserted that the Queen actively took part in important discussions. In a conversation with The Sunday Times, a royal courtier argued that Prince Harry’s story does not sit right, as the deceased monarch was “sharp as a tack” until the day of her demise.

“It’s outrageous. Harry never wanted to admit to himself that it was the Queen who said: ‘No, you’re out’. He couldn’t fathom that he wasn’t the cheeky chappy who was going to sweet-talk grandma into getting what he wanted,” said the courtier, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Another courtier claimed that Prince Harry portrayed the Queen in a negative light after she did not support his whims and fancies. “The narrative has shifted from Prince Harry to the Queen. It was always ‘my commander-in-chief, the boss’. But when he was not getting the support from her he wanted, she is represented as a diminutive figure sat in the corner,” the royal insider told the outlet.