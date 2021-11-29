Royal Family At Loggerheads With Popular UK Channel Over New Documentary 'Tittle Tattle'

The BBC's coverage of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in the UK next year could be hampered by the controversy surrounding the Corporation's royal family documentary series titled The Princes and the Press, over feuding princes' William and Harry. Prince William has already barred the broadcaster from showing a charity carol event organised by his wife Kate at Westminster Abbey. The Princes and the Press, a documentary presented by Amol Rajan, examines Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship with the press. The Royals, on the other hand, slammed the show for lending credence to exaggerated and untrue assertions that unflattering tales about the Duchess of Sussex were leaked by courtiers and that there was rivalry between Prince William and Prince Harry's separate households.

However, with the second part of The Princes And The Press running on BBC2 tomorrow evening, and fears that it may focus even more on the schism between William and Harry, the boycott may be prolonged, DailyMail reported. According to palace sources, the claims are categorically false. The second chapter is expected to focus on the schism between the two brothers, as well as Sussex's decision to leave the UK entirely. "There is an expectation that this programme will be worse than the first. There are already plans for media coverage around the Jubilee but it’s not all nailed down. Depending on what’s in the programme, there could be a withdrawal of co-operation when it comes to interviews or other projects with the BBC," a source told the media agency.

Royal Family Documentary labelled 'Tittle Tattle'

According to other reports, William will seriously examine future projects with the BBC, and more senior royals may shun the broadcaster after the documentary was branded Tittle Tattle and offended the Queen. While the response to what has transpired is being driven by the duke, there is perfect unity among all three royal households, a source told DailyMail. There was no way you could get cigarette paper between them. There's a major question of integrity at hand, the source added.

Britain and the Commonwealth will celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee which is her 70th year as monarch in 2022 with celebrations, parades, and bonfires. Buckingham Palace has already announced a series of lavish activities for the Royal Family and the general public over a four-day bank holiday weekend in June 2022. Details of the historic event were revealed in June, a year ahead of schedule, and before the Queen recently cancelled a number of engagements due to illness.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP