British Royal Family Backs Mental Health Support For Frontline Workers In COVID-19 Fight

Amid coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to stand still, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have backed a new mental health initiative for frontline workers in the United Kingdom.

The Royal Foundation, along with Hospice UK, Mind Charity, Samaritan Charity and Shout UK have started a new service that will operate as a 24-hour-a-day hotline to help the frontline workers who are experiencing mental distress and need someone to listen. The hotline will be accessible by phone or text and will be staffed by trained volunteers ready to field calls and messages.

Prince William voiced support and admiration for the UK’s essential workers and people who are making major sacrifices simply by showing up to their jobs during such unprecedented times.

According to a statement by the Kensington Palace, the new initiative will be supporting those who work in health, emergency services, social care, or key workers in other industries. Furthermore, it will also be offering ‘practical, non-judgemental support’ with problems ranging from feeling overwhelmed or stressed through or coping with the bereavement of a colleague or family member.

'That takes a real toll'

Prince William in a statement said, “Over the past few weeks, millions of frontline workers across the UK have put their physical and mental health on the line to protect us all during the coronavirus pandemic. Every day they confront traumatic situations at the same time as having to contend with their own worries about the risks to themselves and their families”.

He further added, “That takes a real toll, and as I’ve seen for myself through my work with the Air Ambulance, without the right support at the right time the challenges they face will only be greater. Catherine and I, together with The Royal Foundation, will do all we can to support Our Frontline”.

Today @MindCharity, @Samaritans, @GiveUsAShout, @HospiceUK, and The Royal Foundation have come together to provide round-the-clock mental health support to frontline workers with one-to-one support. pic.twitter.com/4lczAW5NwE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2020

Prince William patrons of NET

Moreover, in a bid to help the vulnerable people, Prince William also became the patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) for 2020. The NET seeks to coordinate with not-for-profit organisations to direct public donations to specific appeals and to distribute funds fairly and efficiently.

As Prince William launched the NET Coronavirus Appeal in March, the organisation was able to raise millions of pounds. The charitable sector responds to national emergencies and works collaboratively with charities and other bodies to direct public donations to NET appeals.

