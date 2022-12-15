Royal Family Of UK Accused Of ‘war Against Meghan’ To Protect Palace

The Royal Family of the UK has directly accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of deliberately planting negative stories to deflect attention from less favourable coverage of other royals as part of what a lawyer calls “a war against Meghan”. Recently, in the controversial Netflix documentary, Meghan's lawyer, Jenny Afia, claimed to be witnessed getting a briefing from the palace against the couple.

Just before the release of the final three episodes on Thursday, Meghan has been seen saying, "You would just see it play out like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they’d go, ‘We’ve got to make that go away’.

Further, she continued, "But there’s real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

Harry & Meghan. Volume II: December 15. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ZfCcsieTHx — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022

No comment has been made by Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace regarding the controversial Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan".

Royals accused in controversial Netflix documentary

Volume I of Harry & Meghan had released on December 8 and had three episodes and now the second volume has been released on December 15. The teaser of the second volume has set a new course of the debate as the teaser itself raises a lot of questions. In the footage of Buckingham Palace, Afia of Schilling has been seen, who said, "There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was a negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.” And the Duchess’s friend Lucy Fraser acclaimed that Meghan had become the scapegoat for the palace and would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid stories being printed which are less favourable.

Further, Afia said, in that one-minute trailer approx, " This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her.”

Volume II of Harry & Meghan has been comprising the final three episodes of the docuseries that would be streamed on Netflix on Thursday. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said Kate, now the Princess of Wales, made her cry before her wedding at a flower girl dress fitting and not the other way around which had been reported by the press, reported The Guardian. Further, Meghan added “everyone in the institution knew that wasn’t true” but the same was never corrected.