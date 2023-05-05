Royal Family Shares Glimpses Of Preparation Ahead Of Grand Coronation Of King Charles III

With the crown resized, preparations for the grandest military procession in 70 years are underway, with the Gold State Coach ready to go. All that's left is the main event - King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey, promising to be a display of Britain's utmost pageantry.

During the ceremony, adorned clergymen will present the ancient regalia of power - the rod, scepter, and orb - while brass bands and bearskin-hatted soldiers march through the streets. The festivities will culminate with the new king and queen making an appearance on Buckingham Palace's balcony in the national capital, waving to the jubilant crowds.

The Royal Family has tweeted a video giving everyone a glimpse into the large-scale preparations ahead of the grand coronation of King Charles.

One day to go....#Coronation — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 5, 2023

Charles and Camilla's coronation will incorporate several classic coronation elements, such as hymns, prayers, and anointing with oils, all serving to evoke the history, tradition, and mystique of the monarchy.

However, the celebrations have been adapted to more accurately represent contemporary Britain, where nearly 18% of the population identifies as part of an ethnic minority - a significant increase from the less than 1% during the coronation of Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953.

In a first, religious leaders to play active role

In a first-ever move, religious figures from the Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh faiths will have an active role in the coronation ceremony. Additionally, the musical program will showcase compositions created and performed by artists from each of the four nations within the United Kingdom, as well as from across the Commonwealth.

Symbolically, King Charles will commence the ceremony by facing a young choirboy and making a pledge to serve rather than to be served. In a break from centuries-old tradition, the most prominent aristocrats will not pledge loyalty to the king, as Charles has decided to invite the congregation and viewers at home to pledge their allegiance to him instead.

Additionally, the duration of the coronation will be shorter, lasting approximately two hours, as opposed to the previous three-hour timeframe.