Ahead Of 'crisis Meeting', Key Points To Be Discussed Over Harry, Meghan's Future

The royals will reportedly meet at Queen's Sandringham estate on January 13 to decide the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' future and resolve the 'complicated issues'. According to international media reports, the authorities will be discussing the couple's tax affairs, their royal titles, Met police bodyguards and their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. The 'crisis' meeting between the royal household was called after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big announcement of stepping back as 'senior members' of the family.

According to international media reports, the titles of the couple is one of the topics the royal household will be discussing during their meeting. The Duke and Duchess of the family wish to continue to undertake duties on behalf of the Queen and for that, they will be needing their titles, however, they could voluntarily relinquish their HRHs and retain their titles. The Royal family will also be discussing Prince Harry's tax as the documents which are to be handed to the Duke of Sussex reportedly includes a warning that he could face a 'double tax' on commercial income. UK and Canada require residents and some property owners to pay income tax on global earnings which means that Prince Harry might have to give up his UK residency or limit his time in Canada if he does not want to pay taxes in both places.

Royal family 'hurt' after announcement

According to an international media outlet, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William also ordered their aides to work with Prince Harry's household. PM Boris Johnson's government is also reportedly ordered to come up with swift answers to the 'royal crisis'. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' decision to go ahead with issuing a personal statement detailing their plans, the Queen and other members of the Royal household were reportedly also said to be 'hurt'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as per the statement released via their official Instagram handle, will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The couple stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent." However, they reiterated that they will continue to fully support the Queen.

