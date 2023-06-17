Royal Fancies In A Post-Royal World: King Charles III's Absurdly Spectacular B'day Parade

On June 17, the United Kingdom celebrated the ceremonial birthday of its new British Monarch King Charles III. The celebration involved a glorious military parade, also known as Trooping the Colour. More than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians took part, along with various assorted military paraphernalia, and celebrated the age-old tradition which dates back to 1748. While, the British monarch's actual date of birth is on November 14, 1948, he gets to celebrate his birthday twice a year just like his predecessors.

The grand spectacle and eyewatering pageantry aside, however, an aspect that becomes more than apparent from a single glance is that this looks like a celebration out of time - a clear (and expensive) anachronism in the 21st century. The liberal deployment of resources for the event, most of it ceremonial, also contrasts sharply with the economic woes Britain has been embroiled in the last few years. Add to it the fact that this is at least the fourth state ceremonial event for the monarchy in just the last year, and one begins to wonder whether some age-old traditions are better off consigned to history.

(Soldiers from the 1st Battalion The Welsh Guards Troop their Colour before King Charles III | Image: Twitter - @DefenceHQ)

3 things you need to know

The British sovereign has two birthdays, one that falls on the second Saturday of June and the other one is their birthday.

Over 1,400 soldiers are taking part in the parade. Several even fainted under the London sun.

Since the event is classed as ‘Ceremonial’, its cost is covered by Buckingham Palace. However, the British taxpayers are funding the event indirectly.

A conspicuously old-fashioned celebration

On Saturday, the world witnessed the glory of the British royalty on full show as the new UK monarch King Charles III celebrated his first ceremonial birthday as the sovereign. The elan and panache of British tradition juxtaposed spectacularly with the comically absurd sight of hundreds of horses and beefeater-costumed soldiers riding out en-masse in 2023.

William Prince of Wales - left; Edward Duke of Edinburgh - center and Prince Royal Anne - right; ride horses at the ceremony | Image: Royal.uk

What is Trooping the Colour? Why does the king have two birthdays?

According to Buckingham Palace, the Trooping the Colour marks the ceremonial birthday of the British Sovereign. The tradition has been in place in the country for over 260 years and dates back to the reign of King George II. The event involves a parade designed to demonstrate support for the monarch, who is also the chief of the British Armed Forces. In modern times, it can also be loosely touted as an exhibition of British soft power. In the Saturday event, Charles performed an inspection of the troops and eventually led his guards back to Buckingham Palace.

Britain's King Charles salutes as he rides on horseback as part of the Trooping the Colour parade which honours him on his ceremonial birthday, Saturday, June 17 | Image: Royal. uk

Amidst the attempt at large-scale quaintness emerges another reality - the King has two birthdays! This is a by-product of the whims and fancies of a previous British Monarch George II who just wanted a “Summer birthday”. This British monarch was born in November 1683. With a November birthday being “too cold” for a celebratory parade, he tied his celebrations in with an annual military parade. Of course, George II also continued to celebrate his original birthday in November and this led to the British sovereign having two birthdays.

On occasion, having two birthdays became redundant. For example, Queen Elizabeth II's original birthday was celebrated on April 21 (April is sunny enough to have a parade), hence, another party in June seemed futile. The current heir, Prince William, accentuates this situation even further. Born on June 21, surely he won't have two birthdays in the space of a week!

Oil Painting of King George II (1683-1760), Image: Royal Collection Trust

Big Data: How much do such events cost?

Within the span of just a few months, the UK royal family conducted several major events, this included the historic Coronation of King Charles III, the solemn Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and before that, her 70-year Jubilee celebration. In 2021, the UK Ministry of Defense, responding to a Freedom of Information Act request, revealed that the 2021 Trooping of Colour cost 59,662 pounds (This did not include the mass deployment of Metropolitan Police). British news outlet The Express stated that this year the bill can total up to a whopping 10 million pounds. Here’s a look at how much such events actually cost;

EVENTS YEAR SPENDING Trooping the Colour 2023 2023 £10 Million Coronation of King Charles III 2023 £100 Million State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II 2022 £162 Million Platinum Jubilee celebration of Queen Elizabeth III 2022 £28 Million Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2018 £32 Million

Royal guards head to the Buckingham Palace for the commencments of the ceremony, Saturday June 17, Image: AP

An important thing to note is that these figures are only about the cost of holding the event and do not include the peripheral effects, such as the effects of Bank Holidays.

Who is paying for the King’s birthday party?

Over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians were on display for this year’s event. Events like the Coronation and Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are called “State of the Affairs events”. These events are funded by the Sovereign Grant and the UK government. This means that it is the UK taxpayer’s money which goes into these events. However, Trooping the Colour is categorised as a “Ceremonial event”. This means that the cost will be covered by Buckingham Palace. The Palace will use the revenue from the Duchies of Lancaster or Cornwall, or the Sovereign Grant to fund the event.

However, the taxpayers will indirectly bear the brunt of the bill. The Sovereign Grant is the tax-funded allocation from the Treasury, for example, and it came to £86.3 million last year. The military, the Metropolitan Police and the City of Westminster also bear a significant burden and they are ultimately tax-funded as well.

British troops rode horses on the streets of London for the ceremoney, Saturday June 17, Image: AP

Britain reeling from cost-of-living crisis

The Sovereign Grant which is significantly funded by the British taxpayers is used for several purposes. While the grants are used by the UK Royal Family to fund development projects for the greater good, it is also used to fund these events. Currently, the United Kingdom is reeling from a major cost-of-living crisis. Soaring prices for bread, cereal and chocolate have helped push food prices to a 45-year high. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the UK's inflation rate in April stood at 8.7%. While this is less than 10.1% recorded in March and 11.1% in October, the threats of a possible recession still loom over the once-mighty but now-isolated British not-quite empire.

A demonstrator holds up two cards as they protest outside the British energy regulator Ofgem, which put up the price cap for gas and electricity by around 80 per cent for most households, in London, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Image: AP

Millions being spent on such events amid the economic crisis begs the question being asked - has keeping up with an antiquated tradition become more important than safeguarding the country’s economy?

The burden seems even more one-sided after the new British Monarch King Charles III's finances were made public. In April it was revealed that Charles has a net worth of 600 million pounds, double the wealth his mother late Queen Elizabeth II ever accumulated. It should also not be forgotten that some of the past royals' finances had links to slavery and atrocities committed in erstwhile colonies. On the request of King Charles III some old documents regarding royal finances were made public. One showed the 1689 transfer of £1,000 in shares in the slave-trading Royal African Company to King William III. As the chances of Brits paying reparations look bleak, will there ever be accountability for these splurges?

Trooping the Colour: A sea of ceremonial red tunics (Image: UK MOD)

Safeguarding traditions can be hard work

Even if one parks the monetary aspects aside, one can also question the futility of following these traditions to a tee in the modern world. The Uniforms of the British royal guards have come under scrutiny for a very long time. The long black cap and the warm red tunics can be suffocating in warm conditions and serve no justifiable purpose. Ahead of the main event, three royal guardsmen fainted during the royal military parade rehearsal which was led by the Prince of Wales, Prince William. Currently, London is witnessing heatwaves (relatively) and a few days ago the mercury was as high as 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius). Should the well-being of those who 'serve' them not worry the royals?

Bottomline

The days of marauding imperialism are long past and the Britain of the 21st century has to contend with finding its place in an increasingly multipolar world. Furthermore, it is no longer one of the poles in that world. This is made abundantly clear by the fact that India, a former colony, just in the last year outpaced Britain to become the 5th biggest economy in the world. In such a reality, repeated sights of the nation rolling out the bandwagon for the monarchy bears more than a whiff of wistful nostalgia - of a time long past when the sun never set.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023, Image: AP