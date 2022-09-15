In front of hundreds of mourners in the Palace of Westminster, a member of the Royal Guard surrounding the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II collapsed on Wednesday, September 14. The incident occurred when the people filed into Westminster to honour their Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and it was placed on the raised platform known as a catafalque. Thousands of mourners viewed the Queen's catafalque and paid their respects to the monarch who died on September 8, at the age of 96. It is during this, that a Royal guard dressed in uniform in front of the Queen's coffin collapsed from the podium. The footage of this incident shows The overwhelmed guard lying on the ground for a brief period of time before two policemen rush over to try to lift him up. According to the UK media, the Royal guard concerned was taken away for further treatment.

JUST IN: Guard collapses while Queen Elizabeth II lies in state pic.twitter.com/gEMrYN0NSC — BNO News (@BNONews) September 14, 2022

People may face queues of up to 30 hours to see Queen's coffin

People could have to face queues of up to 30 hours to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster, according to Tory ministers. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan today warned Tory MPs of the huge number of mourners expected to arrive in London to pay last respects to the Queen, Mirror reported.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at Westminster

Departing Buckingham Palace for the last time, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken on a horse-drawn gun carriage to the Houses of Parliament-- Westminster Palace on Wednesday. A service was held for the Queen by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by Charles and other royal family members, according to AP. The Queen's Lying in the state started after the service and will last for four days until the state funeral on 19 September.

The Royal Family members, including King Charles III and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, joined the family members in the procession of the Queen's coffin. An escort of two officers and 32 troops from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards walked on either side of the gun carriage.

Queen Elizabeth's State funeral on Sept 19

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people gathered outside Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the late British monarch.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 11 a.m. (local time), according to Buckingham Palace. On September 14, Queen's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. The UK Queen's lying in state will start in the Palace of Westminster after the service. During the Lying in state, people will be able to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen before her funeral.