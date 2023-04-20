Monarch's Fury: King Charles Claps Back At His Wealth Estimates Controversy

King Charles III on April 19 issued a savage response to the newspapers claiming that he possesses a whopping £1.8 billion worth of private fortune. Charles' spokesperson has described the wealth figure that is being reported by the papers as a "highly creative mix" of "speculation, assumption and inaccuracy." American newspaper, The Guardian, had earlier claimed that King Charles inherited vast assets from his mother late Queen Elizabeth II that pushed his wealth to an estimated £2bn.

The "comprehensive audit" performed by the newspaper of King Charles's assets, showed that the UK king owned expensive jewels, paintings by Monet and Salvador Dali, Rolls Royces and rare stamps, among other luxurious possessions. The paper claimed that its research "throws into sharp relief" the Windsors' "most valuable financial asset" drawing attention to the total immunity from inheritance tax. It claimed that Charles has received his mother’s wealth "free of any contribution to the public purse."

In a rare public statement carried by the newspaper, King Charles' spokesperson was quoted as saying, "While we do not comment on private finances, your figures are a highly creative mix of speculation, assumption and inaccuracy."

King Charles' spokesperson disputed the claims about the wealth made by the American press. One of the claims most disputed was King's private Sandringham estate, allegedly valued at £250 million. This pushed King Charles' fortune that included the land property in England and Scotland to a whopping £330 million. King Charles' racehorses were estimated to be worth £27 million and were sold at an auction. It raised £2.3 million, Guardian reported. The paper further claimed that UK's King owns 54 privately owned jewels worth £533 million and nearly 60 artworks with an estimated value of £24 million.

While the UK's sovereign to successor are exempt from inheritance tax, a YouGov survey conducted after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year showed that nearly 63 per cent wanted King Charles to pay the inheritance tax. The survey was commissioned by Robert Palmer, from Tax Justice UK, who at the time noted, "It’s clear that a big majority of the public think the King should pay inheritance tax on the private fortunes he has just inherited."