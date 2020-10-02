UK: Royal Mail Paints Post Boxes Black To Stand In Solidarity With Black Community

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement has been a very significant move especially in the year 2020 all over the world majorly across the US and some parts of Europe. Widespread protests and rallies were held mostly in western countries to mark the systemic racism present and practiced in society. The white supremacy also known as white supremacism is a belief that can still be found in the western nations where white people are superior to those of other races and thus continues to dominate them.

In a historic attempt to show solidarity towards the black fraternity, the Royal Mail post boxes which are usually red have been painted black in an effort to commemorate Black History Month in October in London, Glasgow, Cardiff, and Belfast.

London: Acre Lane, Brixton.



The box features the image Queuing at the RA by Yinka Shonibare (CBE). Shonibare was one of six artists commissioned to produce artworks for a set of Special Stamps issued to mark the 250th anniversary of the Royal Academy.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/tv2jZhuxzd — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) September 30, 2020

According to the Royal Mail, each of these post box sports an eminent figure from the British black community, and a postal stamp dedicated to them along with a social media link. This move is aimed in a bid to celebrate the success of Black Britons. In addition to this, a QR code on the post-boxes can also be scanned to view a list of the Black Britons who have appeared on special stamps.

Bedford Street, Belfast



This parcel postbox was chosen for its proximity to Belfast City Hall. The box features an image of Sir Lenny Henry CBE. Stand-up comedian, actor, singer, writer & television presenter, known for co-founding the charity Comic Relief.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/Jh4R560tKv — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) September 30, 2020

The Royal Mail took to Twitter to share some of the postboxes which have been recently painted black along with their postal address. The postbox in London is located in Acre Lane, Brixton. The box features the image Queuing at the RA by Yinka Shonibare (CBE). Shonibare was one of six artists commissioned to produce artworks for a set of Special Stamps issued to mark the 250th anniversary of the Royal Academy.

Another box is located in Bedford Street, Belfast. This parcel postbox was chosen for its proximity to Belfast City Hall. The box features an image of Sir Lenny Henry CBE. The Royal Post wrote that stand-up comedian, actor, singer, writer & television presenter, known for co-founding the charity Comic Relief.

Similarly, another postbox is situated in King Edward VII Avenue, Cardiff dedicated to nurse and businesswoman Mary Seacole. Royal Post wrote on Twitter that Seacole nursed wounded British soldiers back to health during the Crimean War (1853-1856) and built a dedicated place for them to recuperate known as the British Hotel.

George Floyd's death triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US, giving momentum to the ''Black Lives Matter' movement. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26. He was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges. A tussle was said to have broken out between Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being asphyxiated for several minutes by a police officer.

