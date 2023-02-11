Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth Detected & Chased Chinese Spy Sub Using Sonobuoys

United States military headquarters Pentagon had warned that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is undergoing an aggressive build-up of its nuclear submarines in the South China Sea as a part of efforts to accelerate its nuclear and conventional forces expansion over four decades. Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth was earlier reported to be secretly trailed by a Chinese nuclear submarine equipped with killer cruise missiles as it traversed from the South China Sea to the Pacific.

The Chinese submarine was detected on the sonar mounted on British frigates that operate to ensure the safety of the Carrier Strike Group. British Royal Navy did not officially confirm the initial maritime encounter with China.

Precision and focus were the order of the day as @HMSQNLZ was guided into Oslo on one of the narrowest harbour entries in her lifetime.



The flagship is now in Norway's capital for a visit that will deepen the already strong bond between two #NATO allies.



🇬🇧🇳🇴



🔽 — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) November 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter/@HMSQNLZ

On Friday, a two-minute excerpt from UK-based British Broadcasting Corporation's 'the Warship Tour of Duty' documentary quoted the British naval officers aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier as acknowledging on camera that they were able to detect and chase the Chinese spy submarine using the sonar device used for underwater acoustic research—the sonobuoys. The multistate air-launched electro-mechanical submarine-hunting sonobuoys are effective for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) as they can detect potentially hostile submarines by picking on propeller sounds whilst operating in the open ocean or off the coasts. Any threat to the Navy carrier battle groups can be responded to with precision strikes using air-launched torpedoes.

British Royal Navy officers initially assumed that the Chinese sub sailing underwater approximately 12 miles from UK's maritime border was, perhaps, a whale. But it was made clear, shortly, that it was definitely a submarine of the Chinese PLAN. The spy submarines often mask their presence in oceans with the sound of the roar of the ship’s engines and sail underneath commercial fishing vessels, the naval officers explained in the camera. The helicopter flown out by the British Navy from the HMS Queen Elizabeth dropped the patterns for sonobuoys to determine from which direction Chinese submarine noises were emerging, and relayed the information back to the aircraft via a radio link.

HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft carrier. Credit: British Royal Navy

Chinese PLAN's six SSBN equipped with new JL-3 missiles

China’s six nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) are equipped with new JL-3 missiles that boast a range of up to 7,500 miles and can strike as far as the United States from the South China Sea, while previous JL-2, with a range of 4,500 miles, could strike parts of Alaska and near Hawaii, near the US east coast. At least two upgraded Type 094A nuclear-powered submarines dubbed Chinese Jin-class “boomers" that are approximately 137 meters in length and equipped with 12 missile tubes are armed with the JL-2 SLBM (Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile). These Chinese subs are capable of carrying three nuclear warheads that fly over a range of 7,200 kilometers. It can also carry the new Julang-2A (JL-2A) ballistic missile that can destroy the entire US from Yulin Naval Base on Hainan Island.

China has also deployed its homegrown third-generation spacecraft-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 in waters east of Taiwan, approximately 255 nautical miles from the island.

Chinese military vehicles carrying JL-2 submarine-launched missiles roll during a parade. Credit: AP

Britain's HMS Queen Elizabeth has been on ground-breaking deployments such as UK Carrier Strike Group 21's Operation FORTIS which combined the capabilities of the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy from the UK to the Far East and back to support global operation with a tilt on the Indo-Pacific region. It was the largest single deployment of F-35 fighter aircraft and was flaunted as the largest fifth-generation fighter carrier air wing globally. HMS Queen Elizabeth saw the largest armed forces onboard since it entered service, and the largest Royal Navy maritime helicopters deployed in over 10 years. In September 2020, it participated in NATO’s Exercise Joint Warrior in the North Sea under the command of Commodore Steve Moorhouse. The F-35Bs undertook further exercises from their base at RAF Marham. HMS Queen Elizabeth also operates between the English Channel and the Irish Sea and boasts state-of-the-art weaponry with the capability of carrying can carry up to 40 aircraft.