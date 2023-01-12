Russia Imposes Fresh Sanctions On UK Govt Officials & Journalists Amid War In Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced sanctions against 36 British citizens, including members of the UK government, members of security and law enforcement agencies, and journalists, as per a report by BBC Russian. The move is in response to what the ministry called "the anti-Russian course of the British government, which continues to actively apply the mechanism of personal sanctions and conducts an intensive propaganda campaign to discredit our country and isolate it in the international arena". The ministry did not release a list of names of those subject to the sanctions, but it is believed that it includes individuals who have spoken out against Russia's actions in Ukraine and its human rights record.

This is not the first time that Moscow has imposed sanctions on British citizens. Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has announced sanctions against hundreds of British citizens in response to London's stance on the war. The move by the Russian Foreign Ministry has been widely criticized by the international community. Many have called for the sanctions to be lifted, arguing that they are an attempt to silence dissent and restrict freedom of speech.

The state of the war

The UK Ministry of Defence has issued an intelligence update on the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine, reporting that heavy fighting has continued in the areas around the town of Soledar in Donetsk oblast, and on the approaches to Kremina in Luhansk oblast. According to the update, Russia has almost certainly allocated elements of the 76th Guards Air Landing Division of the VDV (airborne forces) to reinforce the front line in Kremina, after assessing that the sector was significantly vulnerable. The VDV, which is considered a relatively elite rapid reaction force, had been committed as long-term ground-holding troops in the Kherson area until November 2022, but have now been redeployed to the Donbas and southern Ukraine.