Amid Russian aggression in Ukraine, the UK's Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin has asserted that Russian forces have been suffering heavy losses in the military operation in Ukraine. Speaking to BBC's Sunday Morning show, the defence chief highlighted that the morale of the Russian troops has been "impacted" due to their failing kit, convoys getting attacked and Ukraine forces are also attacking Moscow's soldiers. He stated that Russia seems to be failing in their effort in a "competent fashion" as they were stopped north of Kyiv.

Speaking to BBC's Sunday Morning show, head of UK defence staff Tony Radakin highlighted pointed out that Russia has lost more troops in a week than the UK did in Afghanistan in two decades. He further stated that the elements of Russian forces have been decimated by the Ukrainian forces. Explaining the situation of Russian soldiers, Admiral Tony Radakin stated that their morale has been affected and they had left the convoy which was on the way to Kyiv and camped in the forest. He stated that Russia's attack on Ukraine was not going well and stressed that Moscow was becoming less powerful and it would not be able to continue.

Admiral Tony Radakin rejects Ukraine no-fly zone demand

In response to the Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat, UK armed forces chief Admiral Tony Radakin underscored that Western nations need to remain calm and not respond to the "bizarre" statement made by Putin. Highlighting the readiness of UK armed forces, the chief of defence chief Admiral Tony Radakin stated that they are prepared and will approach Russia's military action in Ukraine with a "level of professionalism and responsibility," as per the BBC report. Responding to Ukraine's demand to impose a no-fly zone over its sky, Tony Radakin rejected the call for declaring a no-fly zone and insisted that this will not help tactically and could lead to an escalation in the fight.

4 Ukrainian cities continue to be encircled by Russia: UK Defence Ministry

The UK Ministry of Defence in its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine on Wednesday, 9 March, informed that the fighting in the northwest of Kyiv continues and Russian troops failing to "make any significant breakthroughs." Furthermore, the UK Defence Ministry stated that Ukrainian cities in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled by Russian armed forces and continue to suffer heavy shelling by Moscow. Moreover, it revealed that the Ukrainian air defence forces seem to succeed against Russia's modern combat aircraft.

