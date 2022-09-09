Russia Threatened To Attack UK And End Monarchy Week Before Queen Elizabeth II's Demise

Despite deteriorating ties between the British government and the Kremlin, the Russian leader has expressed sympathy over Queen Elizabeth II's passing. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, sent his condolences after Elizabeth passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. The passing of the queen puts a halt to Russia's escalating hostility toward Britain for its outspoken support for Ukraine.

Putin released a statement to King Charles III, Elizabeth's successor, in which he expressed "sincere sympathies" and wished him courage in the face of "this heavy, irreparable loss." However, just a week earlier, Andrey Gurulev, a Russian commander and politician, urged that Moscow conduct a devastating strike on the UK, which he claimed would mark the "end of the British Crown."

The odd remark by general Andrey Gurulyov, which appeared to be a direct threat against Queen Elizabeth II, was the latest example of Putin's inner circle's overheated rhetoric. Gurulyov, 54, has held a number of important positions in the Russian military, most recently serving as deputy commander of the Southern Military District.

He is a member of Russia's 8th State Duma and has been a frequent opponent of the United Kingdom, boasting following Putin's invasion on February 24 that his country would strike London before Warsaw, Paris, or Berlin. Gurulyov boasted in an undated video broadcast on Russian state media that an attack on the British Isles may help Russia "change the outcome of this conflict" in Ukraine.

He said, "Let's make it super-simple. Two ships, 50 launches of Zircon missiles - and there is not a single power station left in the UK. Fifty more Zircons - and the entire port infrastructure is gone. One more - and we forget about the British Isles. This would be the end of the British Crown. And they are scared of it."

Further, Russian political commentator Yuri Kot suggested last month on state television that in the event of a catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Moscow should launch missiles against the US and the UK. Despite having threatened nuclear war numerous times before, Putin provided assurances last month that there wouldn't be one. However, he issued a warning that any country posing what he described as a "strategic threat to Russia" should prepare for "retaliatory attacks".

Image: AP