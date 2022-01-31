Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UK Soldiers 'very Unlikely' To Fight In Any Conflict, Says Truss

Claiming that Russia poses a "real threat" to Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that British troops would be "very unlikely" would be deployed to fight in any conflict. According to BBC, instead of directly engaging in the conflict, she stated that the United Kingdom has been sending weapons to Ukraine and bolstering its sanctions system so that Russian billionaires would have "nowhere to hide." She also stated that the British government has been providing additional help to neighbouring North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries.

Even though about 100,000 Russian troops, tanks, artillery, as well as missiles, have been stationed near Ukraine's border, the country has denied plans to attack Ukraine, which shares boundaries with both Russia and the European Union. Further, as fears of Russian invasion mount, the UK is now considering increasing soldier deployment in Estonia. Over 900 British military soldiers are stationed in Estonia, as per BBC.

Britain considering sending more soldiers to NATO member nations to prevent Russia

According to NHK World, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom told Sky News on Sunday that Britain is considering sending more soldiers to NATO member countries to prevent Russia. As per Truss, the UK has offered to send more troops to Estonia, increase aerial support throughout the Black Sea, and give defensive weaponry to Ukraine.

We’re increasing our offer to NATO with extra troops, air support and defensive weapons to stand up against Russian aggression.



Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with severe costs and coordinated sanctions. pic.twitter.com/8uJtAK7t74 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 30, 2022

Truss further stated that the action is meant to ensure that Ukraine and NATO nations in the vicinity are "in the best possible position" if Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to conduct an attack on Ukraine, NHK World reported.

During BBC One's Sunday Morning program, Truss asserted that any incursion would be "terrible for Europe". However, Truss believes President Putin is planning an invasion. She went on to say, “We are doing all we can through deterrence and diplomacy to urge him to desist," BBC reported.

Additionally, as part of her diplomatic attempts to prevent a "Russian invasion" of Ukraine, Truss said that she would be visiting Ukraine this week and Moscow next week. She even highlighted that the UK has previously trained 20,000 troops in Ukraine, provided anti-tank missiles, and offered assistance to the country's naval and energy industry.

'Ukraine must be free to choose its own future': Boris Johnson

UK PM Johnson said in a statement on Saturday, “If President Putin chooses a path of bloodshed and destruction, it will be a tragedy for Europe," NHK World reported. He added, “Ukraine must be free to choose its own future.” Moreover, Johnson is likely to speak with Putin over the phone in the coming days.

Apart from Estonia, over 100 British military soldiers are stationed in Ukraine on a training mission, and a light cavalry unit of roughly 150 is deployed in Poland. In addition to this, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, appealed to the western nations not to spread panic, saying that threats of an impending invasion were jeopardising the country's economy.

(Image: AP)