Russian Hackers To ‘disrupt Or Destroy’ UK Infrastructure, Warns Tory Minister

Russian hackers working with the lines of the paramilitary Wagner group have sought “to disrupt or destroy” parts of the UK’s critical national infrastructure, reported Sky News. A cabinet office minister, Oliver Dowden warns about this at a cyber conference in Belfast on Wednesday. The recent cyber security threat has come from hackers that have links to Russia and could be compared to the Wagner paramilitary organisation, as per the cabinet office minister' statement. According to the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, these hacking groups have been "ideologically motivated, rather than financially motivated," and have begun to attack Britain this year.

Russian Hackers to Destroy UK

While talking about the Russian hackers, Oliver Dowden has also highlighted that their main focus behind this terror act is to "disrupt or destroy" and it would be less likely to show the same level of restraint as national actors - making the situation "particularly concerning", reported Sky News. In the view of growing danger, the National Cyber Security Centre would be issuing an official threat notice to operators to help protect the country. The Secretary of State for National Investment Security, Dowden appealed at the conference, to the "companies in charge of keeping our country running, of keeping the lights on... our shared prosperity depends on them taking their own security seriously". Further, he added, "A brick-and-mortar business wouldn't survive if it left the back door open to criminals every night. Equally in today's world, businesses can't afford… to leave their digital back door open to cyber crooks and hackers."

At the Conference, he also announced the measures that would encourage certain businesses "on the front line of our cyber defences" to strengthen their security and boost the economy. The proposal would also include increasing the government's ability to hold operators of critical infrastructure to account. Further, "specific and ambitious cyber resilience targets" would be set for all the important infrastructure sectors of the UK by 2025. The UK's ministers would also try to bring all private-sector firms working in critical national infrastructure within the scope of cyber resilience regulations.

Meanwhile, according to Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre, Lindy Cameron, “I don’t think we are yet doing enough to protect our infrastructure from the cyber threats emerging from Russia-aligning groups." She also warned about the “dramatic rise of China as a technology superpower." She said, " What I’m saying about China is that China is, as we say in the integrated review, an epoch-defining threat.” Further, she added, "The scale and pace of their ambition and technology is something that all of the people here at the conference need to take seriously and think about how it is that we build security into our future technology to keep our people safe.”

(With AP Inputs)